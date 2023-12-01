Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030 - Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning and On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standard / Non-Video CDN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Video Cdn segment is estimated at 22.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report highlights the critical role of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) in the current on-demand economy, driven by the need for zero latency. It begins by discussing the global economic context, including the impact of war and fluctuating oil prices, which have contributed to inflationary pressures and a potential cost of living crisis.

The report notes that these challenges are affecting global economic growth projections for 2023, despite a lower risk of recession. It explores the ongoing debate over whether uncontrolled inflation or unemployment poses the greater economic risk, particularly in the context of policy measures aimed at managing both factors.

The report also addresses competition in the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, presenting key competitors' market share in 2023 and evaluating their competitive presence worldwide. Additionally, it provides an overview of CDNs and Cloud CDNs, emphasizing their benefits, and touches on recent market activity in this dynamic industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR



The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Growing Number of Companies Host Digital Assets on the Cloud, Cloud CDNs Become a Necessity to Scale Content to Millions of Users

More Assets on the Cloud Means Greater Need for Quick Transfer of Assets On-Demand Anytime, Anywhere: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

As Enterprise Content Management Moves to the Cloud, the Need for CDNs Becomes Acute to Ensure Faster Access to Stored Content

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Content Management Magnifies the Need for Faster Access to Stored Content on the Internet: Global Market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Cloud Gaming Grows in Popularity, Cloud CDNs Witness Parallel Rise in Demand to Level Up the Gaming Experience

Rise in Cloud Gaming Boosts Demand for Cloud CDNs to Enable High Performance Game Streaming & Gameplay Experience: Global Market for Cloud Gaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 2027 and 2029

Explosive Growth of On-Demand Streaming to Spur Demand for Cloud CDNs

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Provides a Platform for the Rise of Cloud CDNs for Latency Free Online Video Streaming: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Web Storefronts Step Up Use of Cloud CDNs, As eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

Robust Growth in e-Commerce to Encourage Adoption of Cloud CDNs: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud CDNs

Planning for More Robust eLearning Platforms to Spur Opportunities for Cloud CDNs to Enable a Distraction Free Learning Experience: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026 & 2028

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Optimize CDN Security, Caching & Performance

Multi-CDN Strategy Grows in Popularity. Here's Why

CDN Security Storms Into the Spotlight

