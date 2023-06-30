Global Cloud EDA Strategic Business Report 2023: EDA in the Cloud Holds Key in Rapidly Innovating SoC Design

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud EDA: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cloud EDA estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Cloud EDA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Agnisys, Inc.

Aldec, Inc

ANSYS, Inc

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

MunEDA GmbH

Synopsys, Inc.

Zuken Inc.

Cloud EDA - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in the 21st Century

Cloud is a Matter of Survival, A Urgent Business Need for Businesses to Stay Afloat & Excel in Competitive Markets: Global Market for Cloud Computing Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) & Cloud EDA: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Companies Move EDA Into the Cloud. Here's Why

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Storm Wrought by the Pandemic Changes Competitive Dynamics, Forcing Semiconductor Leaders to Weave New Strategies to Survive Post Pandemic Times

EDA & IP Are Two Sides of the Same Coin. Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA

IP Cores per SoC

The Race to Secure IP Increases Reliance on Innovative EDA Tools to Rapidly Design Chips, Especially Cloud EDA: Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Semiconductor Industry Comes Under Extreme Pressure to Outperform as Time-to-Market Challenges Worsens

Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools

Cloud EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design

EDA in the Cloud Holds Key in Rapidly Innovating SoC Design

Accelerating Advanced Networking SoC Design with Cloud-Based Emulation

Robust Outlook for CAD, CAM and CAE to Bring Cheer to the Cloud EDA Market

With Adoption of Engineering Software Reaching Mainstream, Focus Now Shifts to Migration to the Cloud: Global Market for Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Need for Innovative Chip Design

Autonomous Cars & Vehicle Electronification Push Up the Need for Rapid Designing of Innovative Chips: Global Market for Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth

Faster Time-to-Market Need Pushes EDA for PCB Design into the Cloud: Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Challenges to Cloud EDA & How They Can be Overcome

