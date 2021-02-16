Global Cloud Encryption Markets, 2021-2026: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Encryption Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)), By Organization Size, By End Use, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Encryption Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% during the forecast period.



High cloud adoption and virtualization is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, increased instances of data breaches is contributing to high demand for cloud encryption which is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, existence of norms and regulations for the increased adoption of cloud encryption solutions is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Cloud Encryption Market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, end-use, company, and region. Based on service model, the market can be categorized into infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS).



Out of which, the software-as-a-service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to growing requirement to protect cloud applications from cyber-attacks. In addition to this, increase in the use of cloud-based applications among numerous industry verticals is further contributing to the growing trend for SaaS.



In terms of end-use, the market is fragmented into It & telecommunication, BFSI, health care, entertainment & media, retail, education others. Among them, IT & telecommunication segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years which is accredited to the use of cloud encryption technology in providing real-time access in case of emergency and to improve the proficiency of clinical and IT staff.



The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)

5.2.2. By Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS))

5.2.3. By Organization Size (SMEs Vs Large Organization)

5.2.4. By End Use (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Health Care, Entertainment & Media, Retail, Education Others)

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Service Model

6.2.3. By Organization Size

6.2.4. By End User

6.2.5. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

6.3.2. India Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

6.3.3. Australia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

6.3.4. Japan Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

6.3.5. South Korea Cloud Encryption Market Outlook



7. Europe Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Service Model

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. France Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

7.3.2. Germany Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

7.3.3. United Kingdom Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Cloud Encryption Market Outlook



8. North America Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Service Model

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

8.3.2. Mexico Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

8.3.3. Canada Cloud Encryption Market Outlook



9. South America Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Service Model

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

9.3.2. Argentina Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Service Model

10.2.3. By Organization Size

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. South Africa Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Cloud Encryption Market Outlook

10.3.3. UAE Cloud Encryption Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Ciphercloud Inc.

13.2. Gemalto NV

13.3. Hytrust Inc.

13.4. IBM Corp.

13.5. Netskope Inc.

13.6. Secomba GmbH

13.7. Skyhigh Networks, Inc.

13.8. Sophos Group plc.

13.9. Symantec Software Solutions Pvt Ltd

13.10. Thales E-Security, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



