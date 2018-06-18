Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec & Thales e-Security

The Global cloud encryption software market to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales to ned-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, government, and others.

The increasing adoption of BYOD is one of the key trends for the market growth. Numerous organizations are allowing employees to bring their own devices, to access corporate information. Advantages of BYOD include reduced dependence for updating devices and improvements in productivity and aiding in reduced operational costs.

According to the report, the increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions will drive the market growth. With the deployment of the Software as a Service method, location-independent tasks and cloud hosting requires cloud encryption software for data and business security. This software provides data security by masking the important data and information through encryption.

Further, the report states that the high capital investment for deployment will impact the market growth. The decryption of cloud encryption software requires high capital investment as the high price of software consists of software licensing, system designing, and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

Market Trends



Increasing adoption of BYOD

Growing adoption of biometric encryption

Increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs



Key vendors

Gemalto NV

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM

Microsoft

Symantec

Thales e-Security



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Professional services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



