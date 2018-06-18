Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec & Thales e-Security

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global cloud encryption software market to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales to ned-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, government, and others.
The increasing adoption of BYOD is one of the key trends for the market growth. Numerous organizations are allowing employees to bring their own devices, to access corporate information. Advantages of BYOD include reduced dependence for updating devices and improvements in productivity and aiding in reduced operational costs.
According to the report, the increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions will drive the market growth. With the deployment of the Software as a Service method, location-independent tasks and cloud hosting requires cloud encryption software for data and business security. This software provides data security by masking the important data and information through encryption.
Further, the report states that the high capital investment for deployment will impact the market growth. The decryption of cloud encryption software requires high capital investment as the high price of software consists of software licensing, system designing, and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.
Market Trends
- Increasing adoption of BYOD
- Growing adoption of biometric encryption
- Increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs
Key vendors
- Gemalto NV
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Symantec
- Thales e-Security
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Professional services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of BYOD
- Growing adoption of biometric encryption
- Increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
