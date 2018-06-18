Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec & Thales e-Security

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global cloud encryption software market to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales to ned-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, government, and others.

The increasing adoption of BYOD is one of the key trends for the market growth. Numerous organizations are allowing employees to bring their own devices, to access corporate information. Advantages of BYOD include reduced dependence for updating devices and improvements in productivity and aiding in reduced operational costs.

According to the report, the increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions will drive the market growth. With the deployment of the Software as a Service method, location-independent tasks and cloud hosting requires cloud encryption software for data and business security. This software provides data security by masking the important data and information through encryption.

Further, the report states that the high capital investment for deployment will impact the market growth. The decryption of cloud encryption software requires high capital investment as the high price of software consists of software licensing, system designing, and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

Market Trends

  • Increasing adoption of BYOD
  • Growing adoption of biometric encryption
  • Increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs

Key vendors

  • Gemalto NV
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Symantec
  • Thales e-Security

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Professional services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing adoption of BYOD
  • Growing adoption of biometric encryption
  • Increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cbzn75/global_cloud?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-encryption-software-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-gemalto-hewlett-packard-enterprise-development-ibm-microsoft-symantec--thales-e-security-300667623.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

11:15 ET Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022: Emergence of...

11:00 ET Global Diatomite Market Report 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec & Thales e-Security

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:45 ET