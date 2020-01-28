Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market is Expected to Reach US$ 8,147.87 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated Cagr Of 15.9% Over the Forecast Period Due to Rise in Awareness About Compliance Management, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in awareness towards compliance management is driving the growth of cloud identity access management market. Looking at high severity of threats and huge financial harms, governments and regulatory bodies such as the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council introduced an assortment of mandatory guidelines and protocols for security and privacy of business data. Regulatory acts such as Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, "Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act", and "Personal Information Protection and Electronics Document Act" and standards such as "Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard" and "Sarbanes-Oxley Act" necessitate businesses to fulfill various data standard.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=353

A most recent regulation that is "General Data Protection Regulation" requires strong security and user access controls. The state of New York's Department of Financial Services recently implemented new cybersecurity regulations that present various guidelines and frameworks for the secure operations of financial service enterprises that operate in New York. Such initiatives will drive organizations across multiple verticals to adopt identity access management solutions. Cyber Attack is another factor fuelling the cloud identity access management market. In coming years, the market would witness rise in adoption of cloud based solutions which is notably low in the present scenario. This is primarily due to inclination of business enterprises towards adoption of cloud architecture in their overall process.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cloud identity access management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major region across the globe.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=353

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global cloud identity access management market is expected to reach US$ 8,147.87 million by 2027.

by 2027. User life cycle management solution held the largest share of about US$ 743.15 million in 2019 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. On the basis of industry vertical, BSFI held the largest share of about US$ 528.57 million in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the next eight years.

in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the next eight years. Some of the players operating in the cloud identity access management market are Auth0 Inc., Broadcom, Gemalto NV, Google LLC, Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. IAM Technology Group Ltd, IBM CORPORATION., IDaptive, LLC, IDMWORKS, Micro Focus International plc, OneLogin Inc. amongst others.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=353

Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market

By Solution

Multifactor Authentication



Single Sign On (SSO)



User Lifecycle Management



Compliance and Regulation



Directory Management



Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI



Healthcare and Life sciences



IT & Telecommunication



Energy & Utilities



Manufacturing



Education



Government Organizations



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Norway







Sweden





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxemburg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cloud-Identity-Access-Management-Market-2019-2027-353

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Market Insights