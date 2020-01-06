Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size was Valued at 151,000 Million USD in 2019 and is Expected to Reach 384,800 Million USD by 2025 Growing at a CAGR of 12.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers' varying requirements

Most organizations are currently investing heavily in the development of on-site software and applications by embracing cloud services, the organization's storage infrastructure and equipment costs are optimized because of faster deployment capabilities. These advantages increase the adoption of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) in different industries, thereby driving the development of the cloud infrastructure market.

This study focuses on the volume and value of cloud infrastructure at the global, national, and corporate levels. From a global perspective, by analyzing historical data and future prospects, this report represents the overall market size of cloud infrastructure. This report focuses on a number of key regions in the region: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET

Governments growing investments in digital transformation

Growing awareness among enterprises about the benefits of cloud and its technologies

Business continuity requirements resulting in high demand for cloud storage.

REGION WISE GLOBAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, as companies switch to innovative technologies with the growing acceptance of digital business strategies. Organizations have also invested in advanced technologies to improve their business operations and achieve a competitive edge.

is expected to hold the largest market share, as companies switch to innovative technologies with the growing acceptance of digital business strategies. Organizations have also invested in advanced technologies to improve their business operations and achieve a competitive edge. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cloud infrastructure services market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and benefits of cloud infrastructure services tools to drive user experience and improve continuous delivery issues.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURERS ARE COVERED

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Dell, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Salesforce.Com

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Netapp, Inc.

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Lenovo Group Limited

AT&T, Inc.

Rackspace

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer Inc.

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

Others.

CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE

Hardware

Services

CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education and Research

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Business & Consulting Services

Others

