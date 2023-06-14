Global Cloud Managed Network Market Report 2023: Need to Streamline Network Operations Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Managed Network Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud managed network market size is projected to grow from USD 21.6 billion in 2022 to USD 36.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period.

SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The growth in the number of SMEs worldwide is also driving the demand for managed services to meet network requirements and security compliance. SMEs face challenges such as the lack of skilled IT personnel, unscheduled downtime, and cybersecurity risks. Cloud managed network providers can help SMEs to overcome these challenges while managing their IT costs.

Health Care and Life Science segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the healthcare industry cloud computing has a huge potential to improve healthcare related functions such as telehealth and virtual care, medication adherence, drug anti-theft and counterfeiting measures, resource inefficiency, personal data privacy, and the uniformity of medical records.

This sector deals with sensitive patient information, and IT and network security are major concerns. In the US, cloud managed network help overcome security and application management challenges and meet various compliances set by the Healthcare Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Cloud managed network reduce EHR (Electronic Health Record) latency, enable quicker backup and restoration, allow easier accommodation of data and workload expansion, and streamline data management. This allows healthcare professionals to better serve their patients and provide regular updates.

North America region to record the highest market share in the Private LTE market in 2022

North America is expected to have the largest share in the overall cloud managed network market. The growth is attributed to the rising deployments of own high-speed private networks to optimize the security of business applications. The US holds a major portion of the adoption of cloud managed network in this region.

Also, the expansive demand for critical business applications with security, upgradeability, and scalability requirements is fueling the market growth. Owing to the presence of big companies, such as IBM, Cisco, and HPE, cloud managed network are easily available at competitive prices. End users in the US are also well versed with the technology; this boosts it adoption significantly.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Streamline Network Operations

Rising Demand for Secure, High-Speed Network Access

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications - SaaS

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

AI and Ml to Create More Opportunities

Growth in Anything-As-A-Service Technologies

Challenges

Increase in Regulations and Compliances

Integration with Third-Party Applications

Case Study Analysis

Clarks Simplifies It Operations while Reducing Network Maintenance and Facilities Costs

Huawei Cloudcampus Enables Cloud Transformation for Jin Jiang Hotel

Extreme's Cloud-Enabled Infrastructure Deployed by as Colour for Operational Efficiencies and Competitive Advantage

Kemet Electronics Corporation Mobilized Manufacturing and Sales Facilities with Aruba

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Accrets International

Cisco

Cloudscape Technologies

Commscope

D-Link

Dyntek

Engenius Technologies

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Infoblox

Inhand Networks

Iricent

Juniper Networks

Kalyx

Mindsight

Nec

Ntt Data

Total Communications

Veracloud

Zyxel Networks

