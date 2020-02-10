Global Cloud Migration Office Tools Market was Valued at US$ 3,658.0 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 25,153.9 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR Of 24.2% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Increased Demand for Cloud Backup across all Organizations, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses nowadays is constantly growing with the implementation of the advanced technology which in turn is enabling them to enhance the quality of the product or services offered by them, thereby increasing their clientele. With the expansion of business, the documents and software used for the overall management of the organization is also increasing making it difficult to manage everything on premise owing to device space constraints. This is leading to an increased demand to deploy applications and software on cloud, thereby augmenting the growth of the cloud migration office tools software over the forecast period.

Devices that are installed on-premise have limited storage capacity and are exposed to data lose due to system breakdowns. In case of such situations, organizations tend to lose all saved information from the system which may lead to a halt in the flow of daily business and even lead to severe financial loses. This is influencing all business firms to keep a backup of all relevant documents, resources, and applications on the cloud. Cloud backup also enables organizations to recover data after any interruptions occurred during the course of business like natural calamities or unforeseen risks. For instance, Symphogen, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company enforced AvePoint's cloud backup solution for retention of important data and major communications. The company after implementing the solution has successfully created a backup for 1.2 TB of SharePoint Online data and approximately 15 TB of Exchange data. Similarly, CodeTwo Offers backup for Microsoft's office 365, which enables full or partly backups of selected Office 365 mailboxes and common folders, SharePoint online and Microsoft's OneDrive for business networks, as well as team data. This solutions also enables businesses to create a backup on demand or schedule it automatically, thereby helping them to save time by avoiding backups during working hours. These increasing applications of these solutions are contributing to the growth of the cloud migration office tools market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cloud migration office tools market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side prospective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence along with growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global cloud migration office tools market is expected to reach US$ 25,153.9 Mn by 2027 owing to increased demand to cut enterprise expenses and project deliverability time

by 2027 owing to increased demand to cut enterprise expenses and project deliverability time On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to vast data generated by the enterprises during the normal course of business

On the basis of region, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period followed by Latin America and Europe

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period followed by and Some of the major players operating in the cloud migration office tools market are AvePoint, Inc., Binarytree.com Inc., BitTitan, Inc., Cloud Technology Solutions, CodeTwo, Priasoft, Quest Software Inc., ShareGate, SkyKick Inc., SkySync, SysTools Software Pvt. Ltd. amongst others

