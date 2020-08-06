Global Cloud Migration Services Market (2019 to 2025) - by Service Type, Organization Size, Application, End-user Industry, Company & Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type (Automation & Integration, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting & Monitoring, DevOps, Others), by Organization Size, by Application, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 19% during the forecast period. The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is driven by the increasing migration of on-premise workload to cloud by various enterprises. This migration is mainly due to the several benefits associated with cloud such as affordability, scalability, 24/7 availability, large storage space, auto-update feature, among others. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease has accelerated the adoption of cloud migration services since the organizations are working remotely and continuously trying to improve their business and revenue. Furthermore, increasing automation and technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, data protection and cyber security issues can hamper the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Cloud Migration Services Market is segmented based on service type, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on service type, the market can be grouped into automation & integration, disaster recovery, application hosting & monitoring, DevOps, training & consulting, support & maintenance and managed services. The automation & integration segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the widespread adoption across enterprises.



Additionally, automation & integration helps in reducing cost, time, manual tasks and risk of failure. Based on application, the market can be categorized into project management, infrastructure management, security & compliance management and others. The security & compliance management is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. this can be ascribed to the increasing complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks and need to protect important data from malwares, ransomwares and cyber threats.



Regionally, the cloud migration services market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall cloud migration services market owing to early adoption of latest technologies in the region. Additionally, presence of large enterprises and better technical expertise is further expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.



The major players operating in the cloud migration services market Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data, DXC Technologies, VMware, Inc., Rackspace, Informatica and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Cloud Migration Services Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cloud Migration Services Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Cloud Migration Services Market based on service type, organization size, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

