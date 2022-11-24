Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



With the increase in cloud adoption, organizations are transforming the way they build, operate, and manage their back-end infrastructure and front-end customer-facing applications.







In the cloud environment, organizations are increasingly using new technologies (e.g., IaC, serverless computing, FaaS, container, and other CI/CD platforms) for cloud management, application, development, and deployment.



The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Annual Survey shows that 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes, and 93% of them are currently using or are planning to use containers in production. The application framework is also changing, with organizations shifting from the traditional monolithic application development approach to a microservice architecture and containerized approach, using more open-source dependencies and libraries.



The use of open-source software, libraries/dependencies, and registries has introduced more security threats and concerns as these application artifacts remain vulnerable to cybersecurity issues related to container image vulnerability, host security, code injection (for serverless applications), and compliance.This report only includes technology vendors that provide CNAPP platforms and/or CNAPP components in an integrated platform and excludes vendors that provide disjointed/point products.



A platform must provide at least 2 core components, CSPM and CWPP, for inclusion in the report, which excludes CWPP, CSPM, or DevSecOps vendors without these capabilities.



The study provides insights into the global market landscape with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM) by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types.



The study derives information and insights from Frost & Sullivanâ€™s secondary research and contributions from vendors, channel partners, and other industry stakeholders.



However, all revenue estimates and forecasts are attributable to Frost & Sullivanâ€™s analysis and modeling.



The study period is 2021â€"2026 with a base year of 2021.

Author: Anh Tien Vu



