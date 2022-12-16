Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Analysis Report 2022: Increasing Requirements for Shift Left & Shield Right Security Model Drive Growth of Holistic Cloud Security Platforms

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Annual Survey shows that 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes, and 93% of them are currently using or are planning to use containers in production.

The study derives information and insights from the publisher's secondary research and contributions from vendors, channel partners, and other industry stakeholders. However, all revenue estimates and forecasts are attributable to the publisher's analysis and modelling. The study period is 2021-2026 with a base year of 2021

This report only includes technology vendors that provide CNAPP platforms and/or CNAPP components in an integrated platform and excludes vendors that provide disjointed/point products. A platform must provide at least 2 core components, CSPM and CWPP, for inclusion in the report, which excludes CWPP, CSPM, or DevSecOps vendors without these capabilities.

With the increase in cloud adoption, organizations are transforming the way they build, operate, and manage their back-end infrastructure and front-end customer-facing applications. In the cloud environment, organizations are increasingly using new technologies (e.g., IaC, serverless computing, FaaS, container, and other CI/CD platforms) for cloud management, application, development, and deployment.



The application framework is also changing, with organizations shifting from the traditional monolithic application development approach to a microservice architecture and containerized approach, using more open-source dependencies and libraries.

The use of open-source software, libraries/dependencies, and registries has introduced more security threats and concerns as these application artifacts remain vulnerable to cybersecurity issues related to container image vulnerability, host security, code injection (for serverless applications), and compliance.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis - CNAPP

Market Definition - Cloud-native Applications

Cloud-native Stack Overview

Cloud-native Architecture Core Principles

Comparison between Traditional and Cloud-native Applications

Security Challenges in Cloud-native Environments

Cloud-native Security Phases by CNCF

The Need for a Paradigm Shift to Cloud-native Application Security

Market Definition - CNAPP

Market Definition - CNAPP Key Capabilities

Benefits of CNAPP

Scope of Analysis - Global CNAPP Market

Global CNAPP Market Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Global Cloud and Cloud-native Adoption Landscape

Business Priorities Reflect a Shift from Survival to Growth

Adoption Continues Up the Cloud Stack

Hybrid and Multi-cloud Support Modern Application Deployment

Why Organizations Use Multiple Public Clouds

Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps in the Public Cloud

Repatriating Workloads from Public Cloud to Premises

K8s Becoming De Facto in the Cloud-native Environment

Containers/K8s Become Mainstream Cloud Native Technologies

Hosted K8s Platforms Are Becoming More Popular

Serverless Technologies Are Gaining More Traction than Ever

CNAPP Market - Key Findings

CNAPP Market Overview - Top Features and Capabilities

CNAPP Market Overview - Regulatory Compliances and Frameworks

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Consumption Forecast Analysis by Deployment Type, Agent-based and Agentless CNAPP

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product and Components

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Consumption Share by Feature

Revenue Share by Vertical

Revenue Share by Horizontal

Revenue Share by Vendor

Competitive Environment

3 Vendor Analysis

Vendor Profile - Aqua Security

Aqua Security's CNSP

Vendor Profile - Broadcom

Broadcom's Symantec CWP and CWA

Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point's CloudGuard

Vendor Profile - CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike's Falcon Platform

Vendor Profile - Data Theorem

Data Theorem's Cloud Secure

Vendor Profile - Lacework

Lacework Polygraph Data Platform

Vendor Profile - NSFOCUS

NSFOCUS's Cloud Native Security Platform

Vendor Profile - Orca Security

Orca Cloud Security Platform

Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

PANW's Prisma Cloud Platform

Vendor Profile - Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security's CNAPP

Vendor Profile - Sophos

Sophos's Cloud Native Security

Vendor Profile - Sysdig

Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor

Vendor Profile - Tenable

Tenable.cs

Vendor Profile - Trend Micro

Trend Micro Cloud OneT Platform

4 Other Notable CWP-centric Vendors

Vendor Profile - Kaspersky

Vendor Profile - Qingteng

Vendor Profile - VMware

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

Revenue Share by Vendor

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

Revenue Share by Vendor

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

Revenue Share by Vendor

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Share by Vertical and Horizontal

Revenue Share by Vendor

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for DevSecOps

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Need to Integrate with XDR and SSE

10 Insights for CISOs

Future of CNAPP

CNAPP Market - CISOs' Concerns

CNAPP Market - Insights and Recommendations

11 Next Steps

