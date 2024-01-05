Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Analysis Report 2023: Growing Preference for Integrated Platforms Creating More Business for CNAPPs and XDR Integration

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research delves deeply into the intricate complexities and integrative strategies that stand at the forefront of CNAPP's modern-day adoption. It underscores the platform's strategic role in fostering team collaboration, heightening overall security measures, and fine-tuning operational models to align with the current pace of cloud service adoption and sophistication.

Cloud services adoption and complexity are accelerating, particularly in multi-cloud environments. Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) emphasizes the need for unified life cycle security rather than patchwork solutions. CNAPP enables organizations to increase team collaboration, including security, platform, and development teams, which traditionally work in silos. Changes in the cloud environment and the nature of the cloud-native application development process require these teams to work together to increase their productivity, application resiliency, and business agility.

Deploying point solutions in different platforms and infrastructures with various security rules and policies will reduce overall operational efficiency, end-user experiences, and business outcomes and increase management overheads and security gaps, as the application of security policies may not be consistent across environments.

As a result, it is necessary to converge all security capabilities into a single platform for better risk management and security protection of the cloud-native applications throughout their life cycle to minimize the risks and maximize the protection coverage across all cloud infrastructures, workloads, open-source software, and artifacts. This requires organizations to automate compliance and security checking processes to reduce the reliance on human intervention, which is error-prone, and increase positive security outcomes.

CNAPP, an integrated cloud security platform consolidating all necessary security capabilities, simplifies and automates security and compliance processes to help organizations manage risks and other security issues. It provides an opportunity to eliminate point solutions, enabling companies to save time and management costs and reduce vendor management.

CNAPP facilitates the shift-left security model, which enables organizations to integrate security into the development process in the early phases, reducing risks and time to fix and remediate issues, such as misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in production.

Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Driving Full-stack Cloud Security

Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services

The Growing Preference for Integrated Platforms Creating More Business for CNAPPs and XDR Integration

