Global Cloud Robotics Markets, 2020-2025 - Technology, Companies, Strategies, Use Cases, Solutions, Apps, Services, and Components

This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2020 to 2025.



Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as the commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.



The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC, and core cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations as well as both terrestrial and aerial robots. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote-control robots for many different personal services tasks.



The cloud robotics market will usher into existence a much broader array of robotics services. This is due to several factors including much more flexible services execution, reduced operational friction (such as fewer proprietary interfaces), and improved economics through robotics-as-a-service in a cloud-based application model. Initially, industrial and government clients will see the greatest benefit, followed by the enterprise in certain leading industry verticals. The cloud robotics market will eventually open up to consumers in a limited manner.



Thanks to 5GNR wireless support, many cloud robotics applications will be untethered and portable, but not highly mobile due to line of sight (LOS) limitations of mmWave propagation. However, LOS will be adequate for many cloud robotics market applications such as those found in military and industrial solutions.



Enterprise and government (federal, state, and local) security will be one of the leading solutions, which will typically be provided on a security-as-a-service basis through managed service robotics companies such as Knightscope, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



1 Introduction

1.1 Cloud Robotics Overview

1.2 Traditional vs. Cloud Robotics

1.3 Cloud Robotics Architecture

1.3.1 System Architecture

1.3.2 Functional Architecture

1.3.3 Elastic Computing Architecture

1.3.4 Cloud Robotics as a System

1.3.5 Cloud Robotics Prototyping

1.4 Robot Types

1.5 Cloud Technology in Robotics

1.6 Artificial Intelligence Solutions

1.7 Cloud Robotics Connectivity: LTE, 5G, and More

1.8 IoT, Industrial IoT, and Cloud Robotics

1.9 Collaborative Robots

1.10 Market Challenges and Opportunities



2 Enabling Technologies

2.1 Teleoperation

2.2 Cloud Computing

2.3 Edge Computing

2.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular

2.4.1 5G and Robotics

2.4.2 5G and Network Slicing



3 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Ecosystem and Players

3.3 Anticipated Cloud Robotics Applications

3.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption

3.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models

3.6 Robotics Production

3.7 Robotics Cost Structure

3.8 Robotics ROI

3.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property

3.10 Research and Development Activities



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.2 KUKA AG

4.3 ABB Group

4.4 FANUC Corporation

4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

4.6 Universal Robots

4.7 Tend.ai

4.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

4.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl

4.10 Calvary Robotics

4.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.12 Wolf Robotics LLC

4.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.

4.14 Matrix Industrial Automation

4.15 Automation IG

4.16 Ortelio Ltd

4.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

4.18 iRobot Corp.

4.19 Google Inc.

4.20 IBM Corporation

4.21 Microsoft Corporation

4.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

4.23 CloudMinds

4.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

4.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot

4.26 Erle Robotics

4.27 Adept Technology

4.28 Ekso Bionics

4.29 Lockheed Martin

4.30 Mazor Robotics

4.31 Pv-Kraftwerker

4.32 ReconRobotics Inc.

4.33 Seegrid

4.34 Spacex



5 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global Cloud Robotics Market 2020 - 2025

5.1.1 Total Cloud Robotics Market

5.1.2 Cloud Robotics Market by Technology

5.1.3 Cloud Robotics Market by Implementation Module

5.1.4 Cloud Robotics Market by Connectivity Technology

5.1.5 Cloud Robotics Market by Business Model

5.1.6 Cloud Robotics Market by Deployment Type

5.1.7 Cloud Robotics Market by Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer Sectors

5.1.8 Artificial Intelligence Market in Cloud Robotics

5.1.9 5G in Cloud Robotics Market

5.1.10 Cloud Robotics by Devices and Software in Support of 5G

5.1.11 Data Analytics Software Market in Cloud Robotics



6 Drones Market Analysis 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global Drone Market Revenue Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Global Drone Market Size

6.1.2 Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size

6.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments

6.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Product Type

6.1.5 Commercial Drone Market by Technology

6.1.6 Commercial Drone Market by Application Vertical



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

