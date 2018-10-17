Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Security Gateways in US$ Thousand.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AT&T Inc.

- Bitglass

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- CipherCloud

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Forcepoint LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061



CLOUD SECURITY GATEWAYS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

Table 1: Soaring Importance of Cloud Computing in World IT infrastructure Spending to Drive Demand for CSGs: Percentage Breakdown of Annual Spending for IT Solutions by Infrastructure Type (2015, 2017 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 3: Developed Regions Account for over 4/5th Share of the World CSG/CASB Market: Percentage Breakdown of CSG Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

Table 4: World CSG/CASB Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Table 5: Inadequate Native Security Measures Taken by CSPs Encourages Cloud Customers to Deploy CSGs to Fill in Security Gaps in Contextual Access Control & DLP Policies: Global Percentage Breakdown of CSPs Who Offer Basic Security Controls as of the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption among Enterprises

Table 6: Growing Diversity in Cloud Deployment among Enterprises Fuels Interest in CSGs, Resulting in Decreased Hesitation & Increased Peace of Mind in Enterprise Cloud Strategies: Percentage Breakdown of Type of Cloud Deployed in Enterprises with 1000+ Employees for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Rising Adoption of Cloud as Measured by the Cloud Maturity Model Sets the Right Business Climate for CSGs: Percentage Breakdown of Companies in Various Stages of Cloud Adoption by Company Size (1000+ Employees & Less Than 1

Employees) for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Table 8: Robust Growth in the SaaS Market Segment Drives the Lion's Share of Revenue Growth in the Global Cloud Security Gateway Market: Breakdown of the Global SaaS Market (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for Cloud App Gateways

Table 9: Robustly Growing Spending on Enterprise Mobility Projects Generates Parallel Opportunities for Cloud App Gateways: Global Spending On Mobile Enterprise Infrastructure Software and Services (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2017 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Table 10: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy while Spurring Opportunities for CSGs: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Ballooning BYOD Trend Magnifies the Threat of Shadow Cloud Services & Fuels Focus On CASBs for Shadow IT Discovery: BYOD Penetration Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for the Year 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to Spur Growth

Threat of "Shadow Cloud" Galvanizes Enterprises into Action, Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur Future Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Cloud Security Gateways: Introduction

Various Types of Cloud Security Gateways

Cloud Encryption Gateways

Benefits of Cloud Encryption Gateways

Persistent Encryption

Integrated Functionality

Suited for Cloud Environment with Multiple Vendors

Security

Prerequisites of Cloud Encryption Gateway Platform

Enterprise-Grade Gateway Extending Universal Support for Clouds

Powerful Tokenization & Encryption Capabilities

Ability to Retain Cloud Application Capabilities

Support for Multiple Cloud Applications

Support for Mobile Devices

Extended Capabilities for Cloud Access Brokerage

Email Security Gateways

Web Security Gateways

Application Security Gateways



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Cybersecurity Majors Dominate the World CSG Market

Pure-Play Vendors Continue to Attract Audience

IT Leaders & Telecom Giants Seek to Widen Footprint

M&A Emerges as Key Medium to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the World CSG/CASB Market (2015-2018)

5.1 Focus on Select Key Global Players

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Bitglass (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

CipherCloud (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Forcepoint LLC (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)

McAfee, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Netskope (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Palo Alto Networks (USA)

Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)

Sophos Plc (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)

Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product/Service Launches

AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver Secure Cloud

Netskope and SentinelOne Unveil Combined Solution

Netskope Rolls Out Netskope for Web

Bitglass and Cylance Launch Joint Threat Protection Solution

FireEye Rolls Out FireEye Email Security on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

McAfee Launches McAfee Cloud Security Platform for Microsoft Azure

Fortinet Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offering

Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud Security Portfolio

Symantec to Update Network Security for Cloud Generation Offering

Atos Rolls Out CASB Service via McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud™

Masergy Unveils Managed CASB for SaaS Security

CipherCloud® Launches CASB+ Platform

Symantec Announces Availability of Cloud Security Components in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Fortinet Introduces FortiCASB

Huawei Launches USG9000V Terabit-Level Cloud Integrated Security Gateway

Cisco Unveils Cisco® Umbrella

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Oracle to Acquire Zenedge

Palo Alto Networks Acquires Evident.io

AT&T Acquires AlienVault

Netskope Acquires Sift Security

Netskope Inks Product Collaboration Deal with Cylance

Bitglass Joins VMware Technology Alliance Partner

Bitglass forms Technology Partnership with Okta

Singtel Acquires Remaining Stake in Trustwave

ManagedMethods Partners with Lastline

Cylance Teams Up with ManagedMethods

Fortinet Agrees to Provide Fortinet Security Fabric Platform to du of UAE

Cisco Systems Acquires Duo

CyberArk Acquires Certain Assets of Vaultive

McAfee Snaps Up Skyhigh Networks

Netskope Announces Native Integration with Workplace by Facebook

Bitglass Unveils Bitglass Authorized Reseller Channel Program

Bitglass Inks Partnership Deal with Ignition Technology in the UK

ManagedMethods Joins Microsoft BizSpark Program

ManagedMethods Expands Partnership with Check Point

Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal

Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital

ManagedMethods Inks Reseller Agreement with Prevention Software in the UK

ManagedMethods Appoints Exer as Distributor in France

Netskope Raises New Funding

Skyhigh Networks Collaborates with Center for Internet Security

Waterfall Security Updates Unidirectional CloudConnect™ with Support for GE Predix

Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence

Bitglass Collaborates with iSOC24



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Security Gateways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Cloud Security Gateways

Table 14: US Represents the Dominant Consumer of CSGs Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of CSG Market Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

Market Analysis

Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Rapid Growth on the Cards in Asia-Pacific

India: A Market Laden with Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 20: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 21: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (43) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

