Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry
20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AT&T Inc.
- Bitglass
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- CipherCloud
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Forcepoint LLC
CLOUD SECURITY GATEWAYS MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude
Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market
Table 1: Soaring Importance of Cloud Computing in World IT infrastructure Spending to Drive Demand for CSGs: Percentage Breakdown of Annual Spending for IT Solutions by Infrastructure Type (2015, 2017 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy Rise in Parallel Importance
IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of the Cloud
Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation
Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 3: Developed Regions Account for over 4/5th Share of the World CSG/CASB Market: Percentage Breakdown of CSG Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
Table 4: World CSG/CASB Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, US, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways
Table 5: Inadequate Native Security Measures Taken by CSPs Encourages Cloud Customers to Deploy CSGs to Fill in Security Gaps in Contextual Access Control & DLP Policies: Global Percentage Breakdown of CSPs Who Offer Basic Security Controls as of the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security
The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption among Enterprises
Table 6: Growing Diversity in Cloud Deployment among Enterprises Fuels Interest in CSGs, Resulting in Decreased Hesitation & Increased Peace of Mind in Enterprise Cloud Strategies: Percentage Breakdown of Type of Cloud Deployed in Enterprises with 1000+ Employees for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Rising Adoption of Cloud as Measured by the Cloud Maturity Model Sets the Right Business Climate for CSGs: Percentage Breakdown of Companies in Various Stages of Cloud Adoption by Company Size (1000+ Employees & Less Than 1
Employees) for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand
Table 8: Robust Growth in the SaaS Market Segment Drives the Lion's Share of Revenue Growth in the Global Cloud Security Gateway Market: Breakdown of the Global SaaS Market (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in Transit
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for Cloud App Gateways
Table 9: Robustly Growing Spending on Enterprise Mobility Projects Generates Parallel Opportunities for Cloud App Gateways: Global Spending On Mobile Enterprise Infrastructure Software and Services (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for the Years 2017 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility
Table 10: Significant Increase in the Share of Corporate-Owned Tablets Steers BYOD as Mainstream Strategy while Spurring Opportunities for CSGs: Global Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Corporate-Owned and Consumer Owned Tablets for the Years 2011, 2014 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Ballooning BYOD Trend Magnifies the Threat of Shadow Cloud Services & Fuels Focus On CASBs for Shadow IT Discovery: BYOD Penetration Measured by the Per Capita Distribution of Connected Devices Per Knowledge Worker in Select Countries for the Year 2015 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services
Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to Spur Growth
Threat of "Shadow Cloud" Galvanizes Enterprises into Action, Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage
Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs
Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key Trend
SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur Future Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways: Introduction
Various Types of Cloud Security Gateways
Cloud Encryption Gateways
Benefits of Cloud Encryption Gateways
Persistent Encryption
Integrated Functionality
Suited for Cloud Environment with Multiple Vendors
Security
Prerequisites of Cloud Encryption Gateway Platform
Enterprise-Grade Gateway Extending Universal Support for Clouds
Powerful Tokenization & Encryption Capabilities
Ability to Retain Cloud Application Capabilities
Support for Multiple Cloud Applications
Support for Mobile Devices
Extended Capabilities for Cloud Access Brokerage
Email Security Gateways
Web Security Gateways
Application Security Gateways
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Cybersecurity Majors Dominate the World CSG Market
Pure-Play Vendors Continue to Attract Audience
IT Leaders & Telecom Giants Seek to Widen Footprint
M&A Emerges as Key Medium to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the World CSG/CASB Market (2015-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Key Global Players
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Bitglass (USA)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
CipherCloud (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Forcepoint LLC (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)
McAfee, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Netskope (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Palo Alto Networks (USA)
Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
Sophos Plc (UK)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)
Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product/Service Launches
AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver Secure Cloud
Netskope and SentinelOne Unveil Combined Solution
Netskope Rolls Out Netskope for Web
Bitglass and Cylance Launch Joint Threat Protection Solution
FireEye Rolls Out FireEye Email Security on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
McAfee Launches McAfee Cloud Security Platform for Microsoft Azure
Fortinet Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offering
Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud Security Portfolio
Symantec to Update Network Security for Cloud Generation Offering
Atos Rolls Out CASB Service via McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud™
Masergy Unveils Managed CASB for SaaS Security
CipherCloud® Launches CASB+ Platform
Symantec Announces Availability of Cloud Security Components in Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Fortinet Introduces FortiCASB
Huawei Launches USG9000V Terabit-Level Cloud Integrated Security Gateway
Cisco Unveils Cisco® Umbrella
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Oracle to Acquire Zenedge
Palo Alto Networks Acquires Evident.io
AT&T Acquires AlienVault
Netskope Acquires Sift Security
Netskope Inks Product Collaboration Deal with Cylance
Bitglass Joins VMware Technology Alliance Partner
Bitglass forms Technology Partnership with Okta
Singtel Acquires Remaining Stake in Trustwave
ManagedMethods Partners with Lastline
Cylance Teams Up with ManagedMethods
Fortinet Agrees to Provide Fortinet Security Fabric Platform to du of UAE
Cisco Systems Acquires Duo
CyberArk Acquires Certain Assets of Vaultive
McAfee Snaps Up Skyhigh Networks
Netskope Announces Native Integration with Workplace by Facebook
Bitglass Unveils Bitglass Authorized Reseller Channel Program
Bitglass Inks Partnership Deal with Ignition Technology in the UK
ManagedMethods Joins Microsoft BizSpark Program
ManagedMethods Expands Partnership with Check Point
Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal
Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital
ManagedMethods Inks Reseller Agreement with Prevention Software in the UK
ManagedMethods Appoints Exer as Distributor in France
Netskope Raises New Funding
Skyhigh Networks Collaborates with Center for Internet Security
Waterfall Security Updates Unidirectional CloudConnect™ with Support for GE Predix
Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence
Bitglass Collaborates with iSOC24
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 10-Year Perspective for Cloud Security Gateways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Cloud Security Gateways
Table 14: US Represents the Dominant Consumer of CSGs Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of CSG Market Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 15: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 17: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Rapid Growth on the Cards in Asia-Pacific
India: A Market Laden with Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 20: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 21: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Security Gateways Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63) The United States (43) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061
