Global Cloud Security Market Size is Expected to Reach 8.9 Billion US$ with a CAGR of 23.5% During the Forecast Period 2015-2020 - Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data protection requires a set of policies and controls that tackle the cloud's security aspects by protecting software, information, and infrastructure.

Due to its ability to configure the set of services as necessary, the cloud-based security services are expected to see increased market acceptance. The definition of managed security service protects against intruders & cyber attacks and includes firewall of the next generation, content filtering, managed two-factor authentication and even security consultancy. This is expected to offer industry players ample opportunities.

Growing adoption of cloud services by large and medium-sized companies and increased demand for managed security services generate ample opportunities for cloud security market players.

Trends Influencing The Cloud Security Market Share:

Rising adoption of cloud services by enterprises

The proliferating trend of BYOD and CYOD

Region Wise Cloud Security Market Analysis:

The cloud security market is expected to dominate North America as it has highly trained professionals with strong technical expertise to work on cloud computing and resolve security issues related to the use of on-cloud servers.

as it has highly trained professionals with strong technical expertise to work on cloud computing and resolve security issues related to the use of on-cloud servers. With the deployment of insecure cloud communication technologies, cloud safety is gaining importance in the Europe region. The vulnerable cloud communication technology creates more danger for the company's server and increases the company's need for implementing cloud security services

region. The vulnerable cloud communication technology creates more danger for the company's server and increases the company's need for implementing cloud security services In the Asia Pacific region, private cloud systems are being implemented by companies to store their confidential data. The growing use of private cloud services fuels the region's need for cloud protection.

Growing Reliance On Cloud-based Services

Increasing adoption of cloud services across diverse verticals has resulted in increased dependence on cloud for storage and other applications. Increasing number of internet users and growing adoption of cloud services are the key impacting factors for adoption of cloud security solutions. Over the period, the growth of online business would highlight the significance of this factor.

Increasing Number Of Cyber-attacks

An increasing number of cyber-attacks due to an upsurge in digitalization is one of the driving factors of the cloud security market. Cyber-attacks have increased rapidly, thereby, resulting in a strong need for cloud security services.

The number of data theft cases have exponentially increased in the last five years, owing to increased generation of digital content and lack of security to protect financial and corporate data. BFSI, followed by IT & telecom and retail, are the most targeted industries.Therefore, burgeoning number of cyber-attacks and data breach cases would boost the growth of the market in the future.

Growing Market For Managed Security Services

The concept of managed security service offers protection against intruders & cyber-attacks and includes next-generation firewall, content filtering, managed two-factor authentication and even security consultancy. This is expected to provide ample opportunities for market players.

Cloud Security Key Segments

The market segmentation is illustrated below:

Cloud Security Market by Type

Cloud Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Email & Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Network Security

Cloud Encryption

Cloud Security Market by End User

Large scale enterprise

Small & medium enterprise

Cloud Security Market by Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government Agencies

Retail

Others

Cloud Security Market by Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

Cloud Security Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America , Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Key Players

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

McAfee, Inc.

Panda Security

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

