NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=PRN

Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Security estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud IAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Email Security segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR

The Cloud Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 148 Featured)

- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

- American Axle &

- Manufacturing Inc.

- BorgWarner, Inc.

- Magna International, Inc.

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

IAM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IAM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Email Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Email Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

IDS/IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IDS/IPS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

DLP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud DLP by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Financial Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud IDS / IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IDS / IPS by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Cloud Security Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud

IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by Solution -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM, Cloud

Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP

for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,

Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud

IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by Solution -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM, Cloud

Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP

for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial Services,

Government, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email

Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and

Cloud DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email

Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,

Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud

DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email

Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and

Cloud DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large

Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial

Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &

Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,

Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &

2030

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker