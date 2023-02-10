Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030
Feb 10, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=PRN
Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Security estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud IAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud Email Security segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Cloud Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
IAM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Email Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Email Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
IDS/IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IDS/IPS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
DLP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud DLP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Financial Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Financial Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Education by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Education by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud IDS / IPS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud IDS / IPS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Cloud Security Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud
IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by Solution -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM, Cloud
Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security,
Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud
IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by Solution -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM, Cloud
Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial Services,
Government, Healthcare, Education, Media & Entertainment and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email
Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and
Cloud DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cloud Security Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email
Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud IAM,
Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud
DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Solution - Cloud IAM, Cloud Email
Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and Cloud DLP -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
IAM, Cloud Email Security, Cloud IDS / IPS, Cloud IDS/IPS and
Cloud DLP for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
SMEs and Large Enterprises for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cloud Security by Application - IT & Telecom, Financial
Services, Government, Healthcare, Education, Media &
Entertainment and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &
Telecom, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Education,
Media & Entertainment and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
