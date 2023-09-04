Global Cloud Security Market to Reach $62.9 Billion by 2028: Data Security Takes Center Stage

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Security Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Solutions (CASB, CWPP, CSPM, CDR, and CIEM), Services (Professional and Managed), Service Model (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS), Type, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud security market is set to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 40.7 billion in 2023 to USD 62.9 billion by 2028, at a compelling CAGR of 9.1% during this period.

Key Market Drivers:

The surge in multi-cloud environments, adoption of advanced technologies like AI and ML for cloud security, proliferation of BYOD and CYOD trends, the rise of DevSecOps approaches, and the increasing acceptance of multi-cloud environments are pivotal factors propelling the growth of the cloud security market.

Key Insights:

  • Data Security Dominates: The Data Security segment is anticipated to record the most significant market size growth during the forecast period. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services to store data, the demand for enhanced cloud information protection has surged. Strict data privacy laws and regulations, coupled with the rise in remote work, have further elevated the importance of securing data in the cloud.
  • BFSI Sector Leads Verticals: The BFSI segment is poised to attain the largest market size during the forecast period. Financial institutions grapple with safeguarding a plethora of sensitive customer financial data, necessitating robust cloud security solutions. While cloud adoption within the BFSI sector boosts efficiency, it also introduces security concerns, making comprehensive cloud security solutions a priority.
  • North America Dominates: North America is set to capture the largest market size during the forecast period. The region's robust regulatory environment and advanced cloud adoption practices position it as a cloud security leader. A strong focus on data protection, evidenced by increased adoption of encryption and data threat protection, further cements North America's position in the cloud security landscape.
  • Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's rapid digital transformation, increased cloud technology adoption, cybersecurity concerns, and economic growth contribute to the demand for robust cloud security solutions.

Premium Insights:

  • Rise in Investments and Organic and Inorganic Developments by Key Vendors to Boost Market
  • Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2028
  • Casb Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2028
  • Professional Services Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • Visibility and Risk Assessment Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • IaaS Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
  • BFSI Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Case Study Analysis:

  • Fortinet Empowered Autodesk with Scalable Cloud Security in AWS Environment
  • Financial Services Companies Deployed Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud Security Suite to Optimize Computing Costs
  • St. John's Hospital Adopted Microsoft Azure to Secure Cloud Infrastructure

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Increasing adoption of multi-cloud environments
  • Growth of DevSecOps practices
  • High adoption of AI and ML solutions
  • Rise of BYOD and CYOD trends

Restraints:

  • Lack of awareness regarding cloud security
  • Complexity in cloud security management
  • High navigation costs and stringent regulations
  • Reliance on cloud security providers

Opportunities:

  • Development of cloud computing landscape
  • Growth of mobile computing
  • High adoption of IoT devices
  • Sophistication of cybercriminals

Challenges:

  • Shortage of skilled security professionals
  • Difficulty securing data in transit

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuknox
  • Akamai Technologies
  • Ascend Technologies
  • Aws
  • Banyan Cloud
  • Broadcom
  • Caveonix
  • Check Point
  • Cisco
  • Data Theorem
  • Ermetic
  • F5
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity
  • Firemon
  • Forcepoint
  • Fortinet
  • Google
  • Ibm
  • Imperva
  • Lookout
  • Menlo Security
  • Microsoft
  • Netskope
  • Opscompass
  • Orca Security
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Proofpoint
  • Qualys
  • Rapid7
  • Secberus
  • Skyhigh Security
  • Sonrai Security
  • Sysdig
  • Tenable
  • Tigera
  • Trellix
  • Trend Micro
  • Tufin
  • Wiz
  • Zscaler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgdgh0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Healthcare & Life Sciences Sector Drives Rapid Growth in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market

Unlocking Antioxidant Potential: Global Glutathione Market Expands at 8.8% CAGR Between 2022 to 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.