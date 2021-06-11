Global Cloud Service Providers and Data Center Strategies Report 2021: Focus on AWS, Microsoft, and Google

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Service Providers and Their Data Center Strategies: AWS, Microsoft, and Google " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the development of three big cloud service providers - AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and includes their cloud data center plans at region level across the world; looks at their cloud data center policies and examines four topics observed in the cloud computing industry.

Worldwide cloud service providers' cloud data center strategies will affect the development of cloud equipment and hosting companies. For AWS (Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, and GCP (Google Cloud Platform), cloud data centers are not only hardware equipment but also systems comprised of different kinds of network connections and data communications solutions.

In the meantime, edge computing has been gradually introduced to innovative services associated with cloud data centers, leading to the emergence of solutions centered on the distributed cloud.

List of Topics

Development of three major cloud service providers: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, touching on the importance of their data center plans for AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP (Google Cloud Platform)

Cloud data center strategies adopted by AWS, Microsoft, and GCP from three perspectives: global expansion, innovative services, and emerging policies, and includes the comparison between them

Major topics of three leading cloud service providers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of Three Major Cloud Service Providers

1.1 Importance of Data Center Strategies

1.2 Data Center Plans and Goals

1.2.1 AWS

1.2.2 Microsoft Azure

1.2.3 Google

2. Cloud Data Center Strategies of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP

2.1 AWS

2.1.1 Global Expansion

2.1.2 Innovative Services

2.1.3 Emerging Policies

2.2 Microsoft Azure

2.2.1 Global Expansion

2.2.2 Azure's Innovative Services

2.2.3 Emerging Policies

2.3 GCP

2.3.1 Global Expansion

2.3.2 Innovative Services

2.3.3 Emerging Policies

3. Comparison of Data Center Strategies of AWS, Microsoft, and Google

3.1 Comparison of Data Center Deployment

3.2 Comparison of Emerging Policies

4. Major Topics of Cloud Service Providers & Data Center Strategies

4.1 Topic 1: Data Locality and Territoriality Principle of Data Processing

4.2 Topic 2: Equipment and System Requirements for New Cloud Data Centers

4.3 Topic 3: Application of New Energy and Resources in Data Centers

4.4 Topic 4: Evolution towards Distributed Cloud and Horizontal and Micro Structure

5. Analyst Perspective

Companies Mentioned

AWS

Google

Intesa Sanpaolo

Microsoft

TIM

