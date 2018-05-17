Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Growth in the SMEs Segment & Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market is expected to grow from USD 6.78 Billion in 2018 to USD 15.03 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during the forecast period.

A cloud service broker acts as an intermediary between cloud providers and consumers, and enables companies to choose cloud services and offerings that suit their needs. The increasing adoption of hybrid Information Technology (IT) and multi-cloud management has spurred the demand for CSB. Furthermore, these factors help in reducing complexities in managing, governance, compliance, taxation, and billing for multi-cloud environments.

This report provides detailed insights into the Cloud Services Brokerage market, split across various regions, segments, and industries. The market has been segmented on the basis of components (service type and platform). The service type considered for the CSB market includes operations management; catalog management; workload management; integration, reporting and analytics; security and compliance; training and consulting; and support and maintenance.

The platform considered for the Cloud Services Brokerage market includes internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. The deployment model for the CSB market consists of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The market has also been segmented on the basis of organization sizes into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the larger market size, due to the advantages of CSB, such as single point of accountability and transparency. This helps enterprises in switching easily between the various cloud models. Large enterprises using cloud brokerage and enabling solutions are providing new services to their customers and entering new markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Hybrid IT and Multi-Cloud Management

5.2.1.2 Improved Agility and Performance

5.2.1.3 Reduction in the Enterprise Cost

5.2.1.4 Provide an Effective Solution for Vendor Lock-In

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Application Portability

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Compliance Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the SMEs Segment

5.2.3.2 Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns

5.3 Technology Trends and Standards

5.3.1 Standards and Guidelines for the Cloud Services Brokerage Market

5.3.1.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.1.3 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.1.4 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 38500

5.3.1.5 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27018

5.3.1.6 National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) Cybersecurity Framework

5.3.1.7 Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Address Deployment Challenges

5.4.2 Re-Engineer Website for Cloud

5.4.3 Drive Cloud Sales Automation

5.4.4 Rapid Deployment of Cloud Service Marketplace



6 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Operations Management

6.1.2 Catalog Management

6.1.3 Workload Management

6.1.4 Integration

6.1.5 Reporting and Analytics

6.1.6 Security and Compliance

6.1.7 Training and Consulting

6.1.8 Support and Maintenance



7 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internal Brokerage Enablement

7.3 External Brokerage Enablement



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public Cloud

9.3 Private Cloud

9.4 Hybrid Cloud



10 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.4 IT and Telecommunications

10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Government and Public Sector

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Energy and Utilities

10.10 Others



11 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Market Ranking

12.1.2 New Product Launches

12.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

12.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Accenture

13.3 Doublehorn

13.4 Jamcracker

13.5 IBM

13.6 HPE

13.7 Rightscale

13.8 Dell

13.9 Wipro

13.1 Arrow Electronics

13.11 Activeplatform

13.12 Cloudmore

13.13 Incontinuum

13.14 DXC Technology

13.15 Cognizant

13.16 Bittitan

13.17 Nephos Technologies

13.18 Opentext

13.19 Computenext

13.20 Cloudfx

13.21 Fujitsu

13.22 Tech Mahindra

13.23 ATOS

13.24 Cloudreach

13.25 Neostratus

13.26 Proximitum



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/btf2h8/global_cloud?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-services-brokerage-market-2018-2023-opportunities-in-growth-in-the-smes-segment--pay-as-you-go-pricing-model-300650274.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

