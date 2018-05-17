Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Growth in the SMEs Segment & Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type (Catalog Management, Workload Management, Operations Management), Platform (Internal Brokerage, External Brokerage), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cloud Services Brokerage market is expected to grow from USD 6.78 Billion in 2018 to USD 15.03 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during the forecast period.
A cloud service broker acts as an intermediary between cloud providers and consumers, and enables companies to choose cloud services and offerings that suit their needs. The increasing adoption of hybrid Information Technology (IT) and multi-cloud management has spurred the demand for CSB. Furthermore, these factors help in reducing complexities in managing, governance, compliance, taxation, and billing for multi-cloud environments.
This report provides detailed insights into the Cloud Services Brokerage market, split across various regions, segments, and industries. The market has been segmented on the basis of components (service type and platform). The service type considered for the CSB market includes operations management; catalog management; workload management; integration, reporting and analytics; security and compliance; training and consulting; and support and maintenance.
The platform considered for the Cloud Services Brokerage market includes internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement. The deployment model for the CSB market consists of public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The market has also been segmented on the basis of organization sizes into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.
The large enterprises segment is expected to have the larger market size, due to the advantages of CSB, such as single point of accountability and transparency. This helps enterprises in switching easily between the various cloud models. Large enterprises using cloud brokerage and enabling solutions are providing new services to their customers and entering new markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals and Regions
4.3 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Adoption of Hybrid IT and Multi-Cloud Management
5.2.1.2 Improved Agility and Performance
5.2.1.3 Reduction in the Enterprise Cost
5.2.1.4 Provide an Effective Solution for Vendor Lock-In
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Application Portability
5.2.2.2 Regulatory Compliance Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth in the SMEs Segment
5.2.3.2 Pay-As-You-Go Pricing Model
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns
5.3 Technology Trends and Standards
5.3.1 Standards and Guidelines for the Cloud Services Brokerage Market
5.3.1.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.1.3 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.3.1.4 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 38500
5.3.1.5 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27018
5.3.1.6 National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) Cybersecurity Framework
5.3.1.7 Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Address Deployment Challenges
5.4.2 Re-Engineer Website for Cloud
5.4.3 Drive Cloud Sales Automation
5.4.4 Rapid Deployment of Cloud Service Marketplace
6 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Operations Management
6.1.2 Catalog Management
6.1.3 Workload Management
6.1.4 Integration
6.1.5 Reporting and Analytics
6.1.6 Security and Compliance
6.1.7 Training and Consulting
6.1.8 Support and Maintenance
7 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Platform
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Internal Brokerage Enablement
7.3 External Brokerage Enablement
8 Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Public Cloud
9.3 Private Cloud
9.4 Hybrid Cloud
10 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.4 IT and Telecommunications
10.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Government and Public Sector
10.8 Media and Entertainment
10.9 Energy and Utilities
10.10 Others
11 Cloud Services Brokerage Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.1.1 Market Ranking
12.1.2 New Product Launches
12.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations
12.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Accenture
13.3 Doublehorn
13.4 Jamcracker
13.5 IBM
13.6 HPE
13.7 Rightscale
13.8 Dell
13.9 Wipro
13.1 Arrow Electronics
13.11 Activeplatform
13.12 Cloudmore
13.13 Incontinuum
13.14 DXC Technology
13.15 Cognizant
13.16 Bittitan
13.17 Nephos Technologies
13.18 Opentext
13.19 Computenext
13.20 Cloudfx
13.21 Fujitsu
13.22 Tech Mahindra
13.23 ATOS
13.24 Cloudreach
13.25 Neostratus
13.26 Proximitum
