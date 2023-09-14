Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Market Thriving on Cloud Computing Boom and Tech Advancements, Catalyzed by Growing Demand for Hybrid IT

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage Market by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud services brokerage market size reached US$ 10.11 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 25.82 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.80% during 2023-2028.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the cloud services brokerage market based on the service type. This includes integration and support, automation and orchestration, billing and provisioning, migration and customization, security and compliance, and others. According to the report, integration and support represented the largest segment.

The advent of cloud-based services, the widespread adoption of AI, big data analytics, and IoT, and ongoing innovations and technological advancements represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Cloud services brokerage (CSB) refers to an IT role and business model that provides intermediation services to help organizations manage and integrate their cloud services from multiple providers. It offers a range of services, including cloud service selection, integration, customization, migration, security, governance, compliance, and management.

It acts as a mediator between cloud service providers and the organization, helping them leverage the benefits of multiple cloud services while managing their risks, costs, and complexity. CSB provides a single point of contact for organizations to access and manage their cloud services and ensure efficient, simultaneous working, which, in turn, improves their overall efficiency and productivity.

North America was the largest market for cloud services brokerage. Some of the factors driving the North America cloud services brokerage market included the growing number of businesses adopting cloud computing, the rising use of IoT and AI, and ongoing technological innovations.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global cloud services brokerage market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.



Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of cloud computing is primarily driving the product demand, as an increasing number of organizations are seeking assistance with managing their complex and diverse cloud environments. Consequently, the rising demand for cloud security and compliance is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Moreover, the growing demand among various industrial verticals for hybrid IT and multi-cloud management to improve performance and output and reduce enterprise costs are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of numerous favorable government initiatives supporting the development of cloud infrastructure is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

In addition to this, ongoing advancements and the emergence of innovative new technologies, such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, the rising levels of urbanization, expanding industrialization, the continuous introduction of innovative products, such as home automation, and the proliferation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the world are positively impacting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Accenture Public Limited Company

ActivePlatform Limited

Arrow Electronics Inc

Atos SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT Data Inc. (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Deployment Model Insights: Public represented the largest segment.

Private

Public

Hybrid

End User Insights: IT and telecom represented the largest segment.

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Service Type Insights:

Integration and Support

Automation and Orchestration

Billing and Provisioning

Migration and Customization

Security and Compliance

Others

Platform Insights:

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

Organization Size Insights:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

