Global Cloud Storage Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Storage estimated at US$52 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$204.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.6% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.1% CAGR and reach US$97.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR



The Cloud Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

SAP SE

Vmware, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Private by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Public by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Storage Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage

by Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by Deployment

Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Private, Public

and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage

by Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Storage by Deployment Model - Private, Public and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud Storage by

Deployment Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Private, Public and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

