Global Cloud Telephony Service Industry
Global Cloud Telephony Service Market to Reach $40 Billion by 2027
Nov 30, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Telephony Service estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Cloud Telephony Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- x, Inc.
- AVOXI, Inc.
- Broadsoft
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dialpad
- Exotel Techcom Pvt., Ltd.
- go2market India Pvt. Ltd.
- Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.
- LeadNXT
- MegaPath
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- Natterbox Ltd.
- NetFortis
- Nextiva, Inc.
- NFON AG
- NovaCloud Pty Ltd
- NTT Communications Corporation
- PortaOne, Inc.
- Redcentric PLC
- RingCentral, Inc.
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)
- Telviva
- Tripudio Ltd.
- VoIPStudio
- Vox Telecom
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Telephony Service Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Telephony Service Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (Enterprise) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 5: Large Enterprises (Enterprise) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Large Enterprises (Enterprise) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Telecom and IT (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
(End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 11: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Health Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: Health Care (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Telephony Service Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Cloud Telephony Service Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to
2027
Table 18: United States Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Cloud Telephony Service Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for 2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Canadian Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Cloud Telephony Service: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market by Enterprise:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Cloud Telephony Service in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Chinese Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Telephony Service Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Cloud Telephony Service Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: Cloud Telephony Service Market in France by
Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 40: French Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis
by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Cloud Telephony Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 42: French Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Breakdown
by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market by Enterprise:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Italian Demand for Cloud Telephony Service in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Italian Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Telephony Service:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Telephony Service in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Cloud Telephony Service Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Breakdown by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Asia-Pacific by
Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by Enterprise: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Cloud Telephony Service Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to
2027
Table 64: Cloud Telephony Service Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for 2020 and
2027
Table 65: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 66: Rest of World Cloud Telephony Service Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
