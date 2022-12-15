Global Cloud TV Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2028 at a 20.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud TV Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type, Organization Size, Device Type (Mobile Phones & Connected TVs and STBs), Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud TV Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



A software platform called Cloud TV virtualizes CPE or STB features, enabling pay-tv operators and other video streaming service providers to equip current and future-generation cable television and IPTV set-top boxes, as well as connected consumer electronics devices, with cutting-edge user interfaces and online video services like YouTube and Hulu.



In 2006, ICTV and Switched Media, a company that creates solutions for the customization of video streams, merged to become ActiveVideo. In 2008, the business adopted the moniker ActiveVideo. By virtualizing STB functionality, Cloud TV makes it possible for current and the next devices, including QAM STBs and "newer IP-capable devices, such as Charter's new Worldbox," Internet-connected TVs, and specialized streaming boxes, to offer Web-like guides and full online video experiences.



Multichannel News reports that ActiveVideo's strategy aims to prevent that operational nightmare by requiring that it only be written once, in HTML5, and handled from the cloud, "rather than needing operators to create a different edition of the UI for each device, operating system, and rendering engine". Screenplays continue by saying that the platform allows for the distribution of "secured OTT broadcasts as an integral component of channel offerings" without having to change the customers' current gadgets.



Market Growth Factors

Demand for Improved On-Demand or Interactive Viewing User Experiences



The method that video material presented to consumers is evolving as a result of technological advancements and consumer behavior. With these developments, established media models and platforms are being replaced by digital distribution via the internet to a variety of linked devices. Three significant disruptions for broadcasters and telecommunications companies are being brought on by this fundamental transformation, and each one calls for cloud TV platforms' scalability, cost flexibility, and agility.



5G Adoption Will Boost Demand for Cloud Tv



Rising 5G technology usage and expanding wireless communication developments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion. To improve the cloud TV experience, many telecom providers are making investments in the development of 5G technologies. For instance, Nokia and AT&T worked together to complete fixed wireless 5G tests using AT&T's internet TV streaming service, DIRECTV NOW, to advance 5G technology in the 39 GHz band.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Rural Areas Lack High-Speed Internet Infrastructure and Internet Access



The lack of fast network infrastructure is one of the key obstacles to the widespread adoption of cloud TV. Connectivity to the internet and mobile devices is a key component of cloud TV. Rural areas continue to have connectivity issues with mobile networks. These regions lack facilities and have limited connectivity, making them remote and archaic. For cloud TV providers, this problem has made it very difficult for them to reach out to remote areas.





Scope of the Study

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Device Type

Mobile Phones & Connected TVs

STBs

By Vertical

Telecom Companies

Media Organizations & Broadcasters

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

SeaChange International, Inc.

Brightcove, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions

Aferian plc

Kaltura, Inc.

MediaKind

IntelliMedia Networks

MatrixStream Technologies, Inc.

Minerva Networks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Cloud TV Market



Chapter 4. Global Cloud TV Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 5. Global Cloud TV Market by Organization Size



Chapter 6. Global Cloud TV Market by Device Type



Chapter 7. Global Cloud TV Market by Vertical



Chapter 8. Global Cloud TV Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

