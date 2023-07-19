Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Analysis 2023 - Accelerated Adoption of Cloud and Cloud-native Technologies Creates More Opportunities for CWPPs

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent Cloud User Survey 2022, which involved nearly 1000 worldwide organizations, shows that 73% of them see cloud as the most important technology to achieve business priorities, the highest among other technologies, including big data analytics, IoT, collaboration and conferencing, and AI/ML as businesses re-establish their priorities in the new normal of post-pandemic markets.

Organizations worldwide migrate to the cloud to facilitate their digital transformation journey, with the business goals of growing revenue, improving customer experience and satisfaction, and improving operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the survey shows that moving to the cloud is an inevitable trend that most organizations have embraced, with a majority already using public clouds and many more that plan to migrate. Multicloud strategies become more common as well, as companies seek to leverage the benefits of multiple cloud providers.

This scenario creates more opportunities for cloud security technologies as a whole and, in particular, for cloud workload protection platforms and cloud-native application protection platforms due to the need to secure the workloads and applications running in these cloud environments.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: The Accelerated Adoption of Cloud and Cloud-native Technologies Creates More Opportunities for CWPPs
  • Growth Opportunity 2: The Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: The Growing Preference for Integrated Platforms Creates More Business for CNAPPs and SASE

Insights for CISOs

  • The Future of CWPPs
  • CWPP Market: CISOs' Concerns
  • CWPP Market: Insights and Recommendations

Market Definitions

  • Market Definition
  • Market Definition: CWPP Capabilities
  • Market Definition: CWPP Layers

Global CWPP Market Overview

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Revenue Estimate Disclaimer
  • Customer Segmentation
  • Research Methodology
  • Key Findings
  • Market Overview: Top Features and Capabilities
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Percent Revenue by Vertical
  • Percent Revenue by Horizontal
  • Revenue Share
  • Competitive Environment

Top Vendor Analysis

  • Vendor Profile: Aqua Security
  • Vendor Profile: Check Point Software Technologies
  • Vendor Profile: Cisco
  • Vendor Profile: CrowdStrike
  • Vendor Profile: Kaspersky
  • Vendor Profile: Lacework
  • Vendor Profile: Microsoft Security
  • Vendor Profile: Orca Security
  • Vendor Profile: PANW
  • Vendor Profile: Red Hat
  • Vendor Profile: SentinelOne
  • Vendor Profile: Sysdig
  • Vendor Profile: Tigera
  • Vendor Profile: Trend Micro
  • Vendor Profile: Trellix
  • Vendor Profile: Wiz

Other Notable Vendor Analysis

  • Vendor Profile: Alibaba Cloud
  • Vendor Profile: ColorTokens
  • Vendor Profile: NSFOCUS
  • Vendor Profile: QI-ANXIN GROUP
  • Vendor Profile: Qualys
  • Vendor Profile: Tenable
  • Vendor Profile: VMware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e780lv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

