Global CMOS Image Sensor Market 2019-2025 - Emerging AI Applications Reliant on Advanced Image Sensing Technologies Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMOS Image Sensor Market By Technology (Front side-illuminated (FSI) CMOS Image Sensor and Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Image Sensor), By Application, and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report predicts that the global CMOS image sensor market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025. CMOS image sensors have become the digital eye of vision-based intelligent systems.



The market for image sensors is driven by various factors which includes:

Rising adoption of smartphones with a dual and triple-camera system

Increasing potential of vision-based ADAS applications

Ongoing transition towards intelligent video surveillance solutions

Image-based sensing has become the key component of data source for many applications and the need for image-driven data is expanding across industries. Market share for image sensors for automotive applications is certainly gaining market share due to increasing adoption of image sensor based advanced driver assistance system and growing interest in commercializing autonomous vehicles.

Some of the key applications of where the image sensor is used in automobiles include driver state monitoring, night vision, object detection, parking assistance, lane change assistance, and others. For example, high dynamic range CMOS sensor-based cameras are used to identify vehicles during fog and identifying vehicles/objects despite glare due to headlights.



Sony dominates the global CMOS image sensor market in 2018 because of its established leadership position in the mobile phone product segment. Till 2016, the major scope of the CMOS image sensor market was majorly limited to smartphone applications.



Currently, the scenario is changing due to the increasing use cases of CMOS image sensor for applications such as automotive, surveillance AR/VR, and others. As a result, emerging players are focusing on strengthening their market position with differentiated technology and product innovation dedicated to specific applications.



Additionally, the transforming landscape of driver assistance solutions is increasing the market potential of the global CMOS image sensor market. Image sensor manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automotive-grade image sensor product line with advanced functionalities such as dual conversion gain (DCG) technology, artifact-free motion capture, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), and others.



Market Segmentation



The global CMOS image sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into Front-illuminated (FSI) CMOS, and Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor.



The backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor was the dominant segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to its superior performance in low light conditions. The BSI segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Regional Outlook



Regionally, the global CMOS image sensor market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In 2018, the Asia Pacific was the dominant region in the global CMOS image sensor market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing smartphone penetration and the presence of majority of smartphone manufacturing companies in this region.



Competitive Analysis & Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the CMOS images market. Vendors are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio for various application segment. On the technological front, it is observed that vendors research and development are focused on the development of smaller pixel technologies, global shutter CMOS image sensor with dual in-pixel charge domain memory, and ultra-thin designs.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.1.1 Industry Trend

2.1.1.1 Rising interest on CMOS image sensor with on-chip motion detection for low-power, always-on applications



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 PEST Analysis

3.1.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Distribution Structure

4.2 Market Developments

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Rising adoption of smartphones with a dual and triple-camera system

4.4.1.2 Increasing potential of CMOS image sensors in automotive applications

4.4.1.3 Ongoing transition towards intelligent video surveillance solutions contributing to the rising demand for CMOS Image sensors with higher pixel performance

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Deteriorating profit margins tied to rising product development cost

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Emerging AI applications reliant on advanced image sensing technologies

4.4.3.2 Expanding urban infrastructure in developing economies coupled with rising demand for video surveillance solutions

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Mobile & Computing

5.3 Industrial/Aerospace/Defense

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Medical

5.6 Security & Surveillance

5.7 Others



6 CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Front-side illuminated (FSI) CMOS image sensor

6.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor



7 CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 Americas

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 By Technology - Market Size and Analysis

7.2.3 By Application - Market Size and Analysis

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 By Type - Market Size and Analysis

7.3.3 By Component - Market Size and Analysis

7.4 Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 By Technology - Market Size and Analysis

7.4.3 By Application - Market Size and Analysis



8 Vendors Profile

8.1 Sony Corporation (Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation)

8.1.1 Company Description

8.1.2 Business Analysis

8.1.2.1 Strategic snapshot

8.1.2.2 Business impact analysis

8.1.2.3 Operational snapshot

8.1.2.4 Product/service portfolio

8.2 SAMSUNG

8.3 OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

8.4 ON Semiconductor

8.5 STMicroelectronics



9 Companies to Watch for

9.1 Panasonic Corporation

9.1.1 Company Description

9.1.2 Business Analysis

9.1.2.1 Strategic Snapshot

9.1.2.2 Business impact analysis

9.1.2.3 Operational snapshot

9.1.2.4 Product/service portfolio

9.2 SK HYNIX INC.

9.3 GalaxyCore Inc.

9.4 Himax Technologies Inc

9.5 SmartSens Technology



10 Annexure

10.1 Report Scope

10.2 Research Methodology

10.2.1 Data Collation & In-house Estimation

10.2.2 Market Triangulation

10.2.3 Forecasting

10.3 Study Declarations

10.4 Report Assumptions

10.5 Abbreviations



