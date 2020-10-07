Global CMP Equipment Industry
Global CMP Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CMP Equipment estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 150mm Wafers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.1% CAGR and reach US$316.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 200 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956346/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $534.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The CMP Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$534.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$591 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
300mm Wafers Segment to Record 8.6% CAGR
In the global 300mm Wafers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$742.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$399.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Logitech
- Revasum
- Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Ebara Corporation
- Entrepix, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956346/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
CMP Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: CMP Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: CMP Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: CMP Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: 150mm Wafers (Wafer Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: 150mm Wafers (Wafer Size) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: 150mm Wafers (Wafer Size) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: 300mm Wafers (Wafer Size) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: 300mm Wafers (Wafer Size) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: 300mm Wafers (Wafer Size) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pureplay Foundries (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Pureplay Foundries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Pureplay Foundries (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Integrated Device Manufacturers (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Integrated Device Manufacturers (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Integrated Device Manufacturers (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US CMP Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: CMP Equipment Market in the United States by Wafer
Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States CMP Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: CMP Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian CMP Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian CMP Equipment Historic Market Review by
Wafer Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: CMP Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian CMP Equipment Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: CMP Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for CMP Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: CMP Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMP
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese CMP Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: CMP Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese CMP Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese CMP Equipment Market by Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for CMP Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: CMP Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European CMP Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European CMP Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: CMP Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European CMP Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European CMP Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020-2027
Table 47: CMP Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European CMP Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: CMP Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: CMP Equipment Market in France by Wafer Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French CMP Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 54: French CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: CMP Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French CMP Equipment Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: CMP Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 60: German CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: CMP Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German CMP Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian CMP Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian CMP Equipment Market by Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for CMP Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: CMP Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for CMP Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: CMP Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMP
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom CMP Equipment Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: CMP Equipment Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish CMP Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish CMP Equipment Historic Market Review by Wafer
Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: CMP Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish CMP Equipment Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: CMP Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: CMP Equipment Market in Russia by Wafer Size:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian CMP Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: CMP Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020-2027
Table 89: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe CMP Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: CMP Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: CMP Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Wafer Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: CMP Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: CMP Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: CMP Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian CMP Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian CMP Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian CMP Equipment Historic Market Review by Wafer
Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: CMP Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian CMP Equipment Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: CMP Equipment Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: CMP Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 117: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: CMP Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CMP Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer
Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for CMP Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific CMP Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: CMP Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American CMP Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: CMP Equipment Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American CMP Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American CMP Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American CMP Equipment Marketby Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for CMP Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: CMP Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020-2027
Table 137: CMP Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean CMP Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: CMP Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: CMP Equipment Market in Brazil by Wafer Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian CMP Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: CMP Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian CMP Equipment Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: CMP Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: CMP Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican CMP Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America CMP Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Wafer Size: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America CMP Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America CMP Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: CMP Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: CMP Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East CMP Equipment Historic Marketby
Wafer Size in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: CMP Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Wafer Size for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East CMP Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: CMP Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for CMP Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: CMP Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CMP
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian CMP Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: CMP Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli CMP Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020-2027
Table 176: CMP Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli CMP Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: CMP Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli CMP Equipment Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian CMP Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: CMP Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian CMP Equipment Market by Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for CMP Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: CMP Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: CMP Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Wafer Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates CMP Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 189: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: CMP Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates CMP Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East CMP Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East CMP Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: CMP Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East CMP Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: CMP Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African CMP Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Size: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: CMP Equipment Market in Africa by Wafer Size:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African CMP Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: CMP Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: CMP Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956346/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker