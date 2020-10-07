Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Industry
Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 08:50 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CNC Vertical Machining Centers estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Less Than 5-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5-Axis or More segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The CNC Vertical Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd.
- CMS North America
- DMG Mori AG
- Haas Automation, Inc.
- Hurco Companies, Inc.
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.
- Komatsu NTC Ltd.
- KRUDO Industrial
- Makino Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Okuma America Corporation
- SMTCL Americas
- Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
CNC Vertical Machining Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Less Than 5-Axis (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Less Than 5-Axis (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Less Than 5-Axis (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 5-Axis or More (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 5-Axis or More (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: 5-Axis or More (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States CNC Vertical Machining Centers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 31: Canadian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for CNC Vertical Machining Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC
Vertical Machining Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 39: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 53: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 59: French CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: French CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for CNC Vertical Machining
Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC
Vertical Machining Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Spanish CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 98: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 115: Indian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for CNC Vertical
Machining Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for CNC Vertical Machining Centers in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for CNC Vertical Machining
Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 143: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 161: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for CNC Vertical Machining Centers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CNC
Vertical Machining Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 177: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 179: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli CNC Vertical Machining Centers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 182: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for CNC Vertical Machining
Centers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 193: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 195: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 201: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 203: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African CNC Vertical Machining Centers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 207: CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
