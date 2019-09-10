Global Co-Branded and Affinity Cards Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-Branded and Affinity Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Co-branded credit cards remain integral to issuers and retail partners alike: the report estimates that, in 2018, co-branded credit cards generated $990 billion in purchase value, up an average of 7.9% from 2016.



Travel and entertainment brands continue to dominate spending share, thanks to their high-spending affluent users. Co-branded card and loyalty programs increasingly serve as profit drivers for airlines - no surprise given the leverage industry consolidation and the treasure trove of customer information they can share with issuers keen to cross-sell products and services.



The stakes are high: At American Airlines alone, some $3.1 billion in program miles were earned in 2018, while $3.4 billion in miles were redeemed.



Yet retailer co-branded credit card purchase value grew at the fastest annual rate travel and entertainment co-brands. Costco AnyWhere Visa performance has helped lift the entire segment, surpassing $100 billion in purchase value in 2018 while helping issuing partner Citibank build loans - an uncommon task for a co-branded card program that has begun to pay off.



Meanwhile, the rewards train continues to gather steam, as consumers continue to convert their non-rewards cards an assortment of rewards-based options. Ironically, while rewards are important to co-branded credit card users, they don't trump the fundamentals: Attributes such as 100% fraud protection and great customer service rate higher.



The report provides a wealth of insight on this hugely important segment of the payments industry:

Provides a 2016-2018 market size for U.S. general-purpose credit cards and co-branded credit card purchase value, segmented by the retailer, airline, and hotel-branded cards.

Provides 2016-2018 purchase value estimates for the top 10 U.S. co-branded credit card programs.

Identifies and segments the number of co-branded card programs and program partners by network, issuer, and partnership segment.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded airline credit cards, including partnership changes; loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among frequent flyer membership, frequent flyer redemption, frequent fliers, co-branded airline credit card usage and demographics; co-branded credit card and loyalty program profiles for Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, card purchase value and loans outstanding trends, and program-related trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded hotel credit cards, including partnership changes and loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among loyalty membership, program redemption, frequent hotel users, co-branded hotel credit card usage and demographics; a co-branded credit card and loyalty program profile for Marriott International, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, and program-related trends; card purchase value trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.

Provides market segment analysis for co-branded retailer cards, including co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; co-branded credit card profiles for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club, including program-related trends; card purchase value trends, co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; and demographic analysis.

Analyzes trends in credit card usage, usage engagement, and usage share by card network over time, focusing on age and HH income trends; and trends rewards vs. non-rewards, co-branded airline and co-branded hotel credit usage trends over time, focusing on HH income trends.

Identifies the types of co-branded and affinity credit cards used, including engagement analysis and demographic analysis by co-branded and affinity credit card category.

Assesses the degree a range of features and benefits influence credit card users and co-branded credit card users to sign up for a co-branded credit card, including perks, discounts, rewards fees, interest, financing, and other card benefits.

Analyzes trends in rewards credit card usage, by type of reward; and assesses rewards preferences among co-branded credit card users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Co-Branded Credit Card Market Size

Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs

Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs

Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs

Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends

Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences

Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers

2. Market Size and Forecast

Co-Branded Credit Card Market Size

Top 10 Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

Co-Branded Credit Card Market Share, by Top Issuers and Card Networks

Number of Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

3. Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs

Airline Co-Branded Credit Card Programs and Partners

By the Numbers

Portfolio Wins and Losses

Consumer Analysis: Frequent Flyers & Airline Co-Branded Card Users

Frequent Airline Travelers

Frequent Flyer Program Usage Generally Tracks Airline Use over Time

Frequent Flyer Programs Do What They Set Out To Do

Delta Holds Loyalty Program Enrollment Crown

Southwest Holds Loyalty Program Engagement Crown

Business & Leisure Travelers: Opportunity across Flying Frequency Spectrum

Demographics

Sizing up the Big Three

American, Delta, and United

Operating Revenue and Passenger Miles

Loyalty Program Revenue Passenger Miles and Award Redemptions

Deferred Loyalty Program Liability: Parsing the Billions in Revenue

In Focus: Delta Air Lines

A leader in Customer-Focused Metrics

Co-branded Credit Card Program Is a Cash Cow

$100 Billion in Purchase Value?

in Purchase Value? Part of a Multi-Billion-Dollar Loyalty Program

In Focus: American Airlines

Advantage Underpinned by Co-Branded Program

The Fruits of Renegotiation

Purchase Value Crosses $90 billion

Advantage: The Revenue Story

Advantage: The Miles Usage Story

Advantage: The Card Story

In Focus: United Airlines

Metrics

Gunning for More Partner Revenue

MileagePlus Card Acquisitions Pick Up Steam; Purchase Value Lags

MileagePlus: The Revenue Story

MileagePlus: The Miles Usage Story

MileagePlus: The Card Story

4. Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs

Co-Branded Hotel Credit Card Programs

Consumer Analysis: Hotel Loyalty Program & Co-Branded Card Users

Hotel Credit Card Users

Hotel Credit Card Users, Hotel Loyalty Program Membership and Redemption

Demographics

In Focus: Marriott

Hotel Superpower

The Marriott Bonvoy Revenue Story

Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Program: The Metrics

Marriott Bonvoy: Nuts and Bolts

Merger and Starwood Integration

Marriott Bonvoy: The Cards

5. Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs

Retailer Co-Branded Credit Card Brand Partnerships

Club Stores: Sizing Up the Big Three

Net Sales Trends

Demographic Analysis

Omni-Channel Purchasing Trends

In Focus: The Costco Credit Card Program

AnyWhere Visa Is Largest Co-Branded Program

What Exclusivity Buys

Hard Benefits That Resonate with Affluent Costco Shoppers

Going for the Loyalty Trifecta

In Focus: The Sam's Club Credit Card Program

Options Include Sam's Club Mastercard

Sam's Club Mastercard: Purchaser Value and Loans

Sam's Club Mastercard: Distinguishing Features and Loyalty Proposition

In Focus: The BJ's Wholesale Club Credit Card Program

Successful Partnering with Alliance Data Systems and Visa

Building the Customer Base and Fostering Loyalty

BJ's Perks Plus Visa: Distinguishing Features and Loyalty Proposition

6. Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends

General-Purpose Credit Card Usage Trends, by Card Type

General-Purpose Credit Card Usage in Past 30 days

General-Purpose Credit Card Active Usage Rates

General-Purpose Credit Card User Demographics, by Card Network

Cards in Wallet: Co-Branded/Affinity vs. Not Co-Branded/Affinity

Usage Rates

Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Card Users Have Card-Friendly Wallets

Visa Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Cards

Excluding Charge Cards, American Express Has Highest Share of Co-Branded

Types of Co-Branded and Affinity Cards Used

Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Card Demographic Analysis

Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users

Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users, by Major Category

Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users, by Card Network

7. Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences

Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers

Winning Generation Z and Millennial Wallet Share with Financing Options

Rewards Credit Cards: Usage Trends over Time

Cash Back, Points, Airline, Hotel and Other

Rewards Credit Card Usage Trends, by Card Network

Rewards Credit Card Usage Trends: Cash Back and Points vs. Airlines and Hotels

Rewards Credit Card Demographics: Cash Back and Points vs. Airlines and Hotels

Co-Branded Credit Card Users: Attitudes Toward Rewards

Consumer Rankings of Importance

8. Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers

Alliance Data Systems

Co-Branded Cards Accounting for Increasing Share of Business

An evolving client base

Competitive strategies

Private Label and Co-Branded Credit Card Partners

Client Signings and Related Momentum

The Co-Branded Card Connection

Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends

American Express

50+ Co-Branded Programs Globally

Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Analysis

Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends

Bank of America

Focus on Strong Demographics, Multi-Product Appeal

Co-Brand Card Programs

Barclays

Largest European Credit Card Issuer

Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

JetBlue

Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends

Capital One

Co-Branded Program Generates More Value than Private Label

Program Partners

Impending Walmart Launch

Citibank

Citi-Branded Cards vs. Citi Retail Services

Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

Major Co-Branded Card Partners

Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends

First National Bank of Omaha

JPMorgan Chase

Consumer, Small Biz General Card Operations Are Largest by Purchase Value

Co-Branded Credit Card Programs

Synchrony Financial

Co-Branded Credit Cards in the U.S.

U.S. Bank

Visa Dominates Co-Branded Programs

9. Appendix

Background

Major Retailer Benefits: Usable Data and Customer Loyalty

Major Cardholder Benefit: Buying Power

Methodology

Consumer Survey Methodology

Market Size and Forecast Methodology

Table Indexes

Terms and Definitions

Active card user

Call data

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

Credit card trust

Co-branded credit cards and affinity credit cards

General-purpose credit card

Own-branded credit card

Private label (store) credit card

Purchase value

Revenue passenger mile

Self-reported credit score

Tender share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85ciwy



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

