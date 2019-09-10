Global Co-Branded and Affinity Cards Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2023
Co-branded credit cards remain integral to issuers and retail partners alike: the report estimates that, in 2018, co-branded credit cards generated $990 billion in purchase value, up an average of 7.9% from 2016.
Travel and entertainment brands continue to dominate spending share, thanks to their high-spending affluent users. Co-branded card and loyalty programs increasingly serve as profit drivers for airlines - no surprise given the leverage industry consolidation and the treasure trove of customer information they can share with issuers keen to cross-sell products and services.
The stakes are high: At American Airlines alone, some $3.1 billion in program miles were earned in 2018, while $3.4 billion in miles were redeemed.
Yet retailer co-branded credit card purchase value grew at the fastest annual rate travel and entertainment co-brands. Costco AnyWhere Visa performance has helped lift the entire segment, surpassing $100 billion in purchase value in 2018 while helping issuing partner Citibank build loans - an uncommon task for a co-branded card program that has begun to pay off.
Meanwhile, the rewards train continues to gather steam, as consumers continue to convert their non-rewards cards an assortment of rewards-based options. Ironically, while rewards are important to co-branded credit card users, they don't trump the fundamentals: Attributes such as 100% fraud protection and great customer service rate higher.
The report provides a wealth of insight on this hugely important segment of the payments industry:
- Provides a 2016-2018 market size for U.S. general-purpose credit cards and co-branded credit card purchase value, segmented by the retailer, airline, and hotel-branded cards.
- Provides 2016-2018 purchase value estimates for the top 10 U.S. co-branded credit card programs.
- Identifies and segments the number of co-branded card programs and program partners by network, issuer, and partnership segment.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded airline credit cards, including partnership changes; loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among frequent flyer membership, frequent flyer redemption, frequent fliers, co-branded airline credit card usage and demographics; co-branded credit card and loyalty program profiles for Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, card purchase value and loans outstanding trends, and program-related trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded hotel credit cards, including partnership changes and loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among loyalty membership, program redemption, frequent hotel users, co-branded hotel credit card usage and demographics; a co-branded credit card and loyalty program profile for Marriott International, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, and program-related trends; card purchase value trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded retailer cards, including co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; co-branded credit card profiles for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club, including program-related trends; card purchase value trends, co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; and demographic analysis.
- Analyzes trends in credit card usage, usage engagement, and usage share by card network over time, focusing on age and HH income trends; and trends rewards vs. non-rewards, co-branded airline and co-branded hotel credit usage trends over time, focusing on HH income trends.
- Identifies the types of co-branded and affinity credit cards used, including engagement analysis and demographic analysis by co-branded and affinity credit card category.
- Assesses the degree a range of features and benefits influence credit card users and co-branded credit card users to sign up for a co-branded credit card, including perks, discounts, rewards fees, interest, financing, and other card benefits.
- Analyzes trends in rewards credit card usage, by type of reward; and assesses rewards preferences among co-branded credit card users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Co-Branded Credit Card Market Size
- Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
- Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
- Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs
- Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends
- Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences
- Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers
2. Market Size and Forecast
- Co-Branded Credit Card Market Size
- Top 10 Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
- Co-Branded Credit Card Market Share, by Top Issuers and Card Networks
- Number of Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
3. Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
- Airline Co-Branded Credit Card Programs and Partners
- By the Numbers
- Portfolio Wins and Losses
- Consumer Analysis: Frequent Flyers & Airline Co-Branded Card Users
- Frequent Airline Travelers
- Frequent Flyer Program Usage Generally Tracks Airline Use over Time
- Frequent Flyer Programs Do What They Set Out To Do
- Delta Holds Loyalty Program Enrollment Crown
- Southwest Holds Loyalty Program Engagement Crown
- Business & Leisure Travelers: Opportunity across Flying Frequency Spectrum
- Demographics
- Sizing up the Big Three
- American, Delta, and United
- Operating Revenue and Passenger Miles
- Loyalty Program Revenue Passenger Miles and Award Redemptions
- Deferred Loyalty Program Liability: Parsing the Billions in Revenue
- In Focus: Delta Air Lines
- A leader in Customer-Focused Metrics
- Co-branded Credit Card Program Is a Cash Cow
- $100 Billion in Purchase Value?
- Part of a Multi-Billion-Dollar Loyalty Program
- In Focus: American Airlines
- Advantage Underpinned by Co-Branded Program
- The Fruits of Renegotiation
- Purchase Value Crosses $90 billion
- Advantage: The Revenue Story
- Advantage: The Miles Usage Story
- Advantage: The Card Story
- In Focus: United Airlines
- Metrics
- Gunning for More Partner Revenue
- MileagePlus Card Acquisitions Pick Up Steam; Purchase Value Lags
- MileagePlus: The Revenue Story
- MileagePlus: The Miles Usage Story
- MileagePlus: The Card Story
4. Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
- Co-Branded Hotel Credit Card Programs
- Consumer Analysis: Hotel Loyalty Program & Co-Branded Card Users
- Hotel Credit Card Users
- Hotel Credit Card Users, Hotel Loyalty Program Membership and Redemption
- Demographics
- In Focus: Marriott
- Hotel Superpower
- The Marriott Bonvoy Revenue Story
- Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Program: The Metrics
- Marriott Bonvoy: Nuts and Bolts
- Merger and Starwood Integration
- Marriott Bonvoy: The Cards
5. Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs
- Retailer Co-Branded Credit Card Brand Partnerships
- Club Stores: Sizing Up the Big Three
- Net Sales Trends
- Demographic Analysis
- Omni-Channel Purchasing Trends
- In Focus: The Costco Credit Card Program
- AnyWhere Visa Is Largest Co-Branded Program
- What Exclusivity Buys
- Hard Benefits That Resonate with Affluent Costco Shoppers
- Going for the Loyalty Trifecta
- In Focus: The Sam's Club Credit Card Program
- Options Include Sam's Club Mastercard
- Sam's Club Mastercard: Purchaser Value and Loans
- Sam's Club Mastercard: Distinguishing Features and Loyalty Proposition
- In Focus: The BJ's Wholesale Club Credit Card Program
- Successful Partnering with Alliance Data Systems and Visa
- Building the Customer Base and Fostering Loyalty
- BJ's Perks Plus Visa: Distinguishing Features and Loyalty Proposition
6. Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends
- General-Purpose Credit Card Usage Trends, by Card Type
- General-Purpose Credit Card Usage in Past 30 days
- General-Purpose Credit Card Active Usage Rates
- General-Purpose Credit Card User Demographics, by Card Network
- Cards in Wallet: Co-Branded/Affinity vs. Not Co-Branded/Affinity
- Usage Rates
- Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Card Users Have Card-Friendly Wallets
- Visa Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Cards
- Excluding Charge Cards, American Express Has Highest Share of Co-Branded
- Types of Co-Branded and Affinity Cards Used
- Co-Branded/Affinity Credit Card Demographic Analysis
- Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users
- Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users, by Major Category
- Co-Branded/Affinity Card Users, by Card Network
7. Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences
- Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers
- Winning Generation Z and Millennial Wallet Share with Financing Options
- Rewards Credit Cards: Usage Trends over Time
- Cash Back, Points, Airline, Hotel and Other
- Rewards Credit Card Usage Trends, by Card Network
- Rewards Credit Card Usage Trends: Cash Back and Points vs. Airlines and Hotels
- Rewards Credit Card Demographics: Cash Back and Points vs. Airlines and Hotels
- Co-Branded Credit Card Users: Attitudes Toward Rewards
- Consumer Rankings of Importance
8. Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers
- Alliance Data Systems
- Co-Branded Cards Accounting for Increasing Share of Business
- An evolving client base
- Competitive strategies
- Private Label and Co-Branded Credit Card Partners
- Client Signings and Related Momentum
- The Co-Branded Card Connection
- Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends
- American Express
- 50+ Co-Branded Programs Globally
- Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
- Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Analysis
- Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends
- Bank of America
- Focus on Strong Demographics, Multi-Product Appeal
- Co-Brand Card Programs
- Barclays
- Largest European Credit Card Issuer
- Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
- JetBlue
- Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends
- Capital One
- Co-Branded Program Generates More Value than Private Label
- Program Partners
- Impending Walmart Launch
- Citibank
- Citi-Branded Cards vs. Citi Retail Services
- Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
- Major Co-Branded Card Partners
- Co-Branded Credit Card Purchase Value Trends
- First National Bank of Omaha
- JPMorgan Chase
- Consumer, Small Biz General Card Operations Are Largest by Purchase Value
- Co-Branded Credit Card Programs
- Synchrony Financial
- Co-Branded Credit Cards in the U.S.
- U.S. Bank
- Visa Dominates Co-Branded Programs
9. Appendix
- Background
- Major Retailer Benefits: Usable Data and Customer Loyalty
- Major Cardholder Benefit: Buying Power
- Methodology
- Consumer Survey Methodology
- Market Size and Forecast Methodology
- Table Indexes
- Terms and Definitions
- Active card user
- Call data
- Compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
- Credit card trust
- Co-branded credit cards and affinity credit cards
- General-purpose credit card
- Own-branded credit card
- Private label (store) credit card
- Purchase value
- Revenue passenger mile
- Self-reported credit score
- Tender share
