Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market Momentum - POC Coagulation Analyzers Exhibits Fast Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers Market

Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Alere, Inc.

Diagnostica Stago SAS

Helena Laboratories, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Blood Clots as the Root of Major Health Issues Fuels Growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market

Venous Thromboembolism, a Blood Clot that Starts in a Vein

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Widen Prospects for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers

Global Cardiac Surgery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Blood Clots and Cardiac Illnesses: A Primary Driver

Clinical Coagulation Analyzers: The Dominant Segment

High Performance Coagulation Stations Gain Traction in Lab-based Hemostasis Analysis

POC Coagulation Analyzers Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Fully Automated Coagulometers Come to Fore to Suffice Automation Strategies of Modern Laboratories

A Peek into Laboratory Automation Trends Worldwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eemh0w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets