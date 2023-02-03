Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market Momentum - POC Coagulation Analyzers Exhibits Fast Growth

Feb 03, 2023, 10:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Coagulation / Hemostasis Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Metrics
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
194
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$3.9 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
3.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer: A Prelude
- Steady Growth Projected for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers Market
- Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
- Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
- Alere, Inc.
- Diagnostica Stago SAS
- Helena Laboratories, Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Awareness about Blood Clots as the Root of Major Health Issues Fuels Growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Market
- Venous Thromboembolism, a Blood Clot that Starts in a Vein
- Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality Rates Widen Prospects for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers
- Global Cardiac Surgery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region
- Aging Global Population at High Risk of Blood Clots and Cardiac Illnesses: A Primary Driver
- Clinical Coagulation Analyzers: The Dominant Segment
- High Performance Coagulation Stations Gain Traction in Lab-based Hemostasis Analysis
- POC Coagulation Analyzers Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth
- Fully Automated Coagulometers Come to Fore to Suffice Automation Strategies of Modern Laboratories
- A Peek into Laboratory Automation Trends Worldwide
