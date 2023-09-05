Global Coagulation Market Report 2023: An $8.1 Billion Market by 2033 - Growing Awareness and Diagnosis of Coagulation Disorders Driving Growth Alongside technical Advancements

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coagulation Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market Product Type, Test Type, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coagulation market size was estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 8.1 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Increasing incidence of bleeding disorders, rising technological advancements, increasing surgical procedures, growing awareness and diagnosis of coagulation disorders, and increasing research and development activities will drive the market growth.



The accuracy, speed, and efficiency of coagulation testing have all improved as a result of technological and instrument advancements. Faster and more convenient testing has been made possible by the introduction of automated coagulation analyzers and point-of-care testing equipment, which has stimulated market expansion.

By product type, fibrinolytic agents was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to their critical role in the management of thrombotic disorders and the increasing adoption of fibrinolytic therapy in various healthcare settings.

Coagulation factors will be the fastest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for replacement therapies in patients with inherited bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and factor deficiencies.



By test type, prothrombin time (PT) tests was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the widespread use of PT tests in various clinical settings, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and point-of-care settings.

Activated partial thromboplastin time tests will be the fastest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the rising incidence of coagulation disorders, such as hemophilia, lupus anticoagulant, and von Willebrand disease, which necessitate regular monitoring of the intrinsic pathway of the coagulation cascade.



By end-user, hospitals was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the significant volume of coagulation testing conducted in hospital settings and the wide range of coagulation-related procedures performed within these facilities.

Research institutes will be the fastest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the growing focus on research and development activities in the field of coagulation, driving the demand for specialized coagulation testing, innovative therapies, and cutting-edge technologies.



Global Coagulation, By Region (USD Billion)



North America was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of coagulation disorders, and strong adoption of advanced coagulation testing and management practices.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest revenue-grossing segment in the global coagulation market in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing focus on early diagnosis and treatment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0 % Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

CryoLife, Inc

Baxter International, Inc

Cohera Medical, Inc

C.R. Bard, Inc

Ethicon, Inc. [J&J]

Cardinal Health

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Mallinckrodt plc

plc B. Braun Melsungen AG

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2033

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product type, Test type, End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM)

( , , , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Segmentation: Coagulation Market Report 2022-2033

Coagulation Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

Coagulation Analyzers

Consumables

Coagulation Factors

Fibrinolytic Agents

Coagulation Market Analysis & Forecast by Test Type 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

Prothrombin Time (PT) Tests

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Tests

D-Dimer Tests

Platelet Function Tests

Coagulation Market Analysis & Forecast by End-user 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjtbk4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets