Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers Industry
Global Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Clinical Laboratory Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Point-of-Care Testing Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alere, Inc.
- Diagnostica Stago SAS
- Helena Laboratories, Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers
Market
Established Use Case and Technology Improvements Sustain Market
Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Blood Clots as the Root of Major Health
Issues Fuels Growth in the Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzer
Market
Venous Thromboembolism, a Blood Clot that Starts in a Vein
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Widen Prospects for Coagulation/Hemostasis
Analyzers
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide (2016): Number of Deaths
in Thousands by Cause
Leading Causes of Mortality in Low-Income Countries (2016):
Crude Death Rate (per 100,000 Population) by Cause
Leading Causes of Mortality in High-Income Countries (2016):
Crude Death Rate (per 100,000 Population) by Cause
Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Cardiac Surgery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Region
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Blood Clots and Cardiac
Illnesses: A Primary Driver
Global 60+ Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2017
and 2050
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2017 and 2050
Clinical Coagulation Analyzers: The Dominant Segment
High Performance Coagulation Stations Gain Traction in Lab-
based Hemostasis Analysis
POC Coagulation Analyzers Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth
Fully Automated Coagulometers Come to Fore to Suffice
Automation Strategies of Modern Laboratories
A Peek into Laboratory Automation Trends Worldwide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
