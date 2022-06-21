Global Coal Mining Market | Better electricity generation technology to boost market growth | Technavio

Download the Business Planning Structure. Click here

Major Three Coal Mining Market Participants:

Anglo American Plc

Anglo American Plc operates its business through segments such as Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and other. The company owns and operates assets including the Moranbah North and Grosvenor metallurgical coal mines, both located in Queensland, Australia. The company also operates thermal coal mines including Goedehoop, Greenside, and Khwezela located in South Africa.

Arch Coal Inc.

Arch Coal Inc. operates its business through segments such as Powder River Basin (PRB), MET, Other Thermal, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The company operates four large and modern metallurgical mines to produce High-Vol A metallurgical coal. The company also operates highly efficient, low-cost thermal mines in the Powder River Basin, Colorado, and Illinois.

BHP Group Plc

BHP Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, Coal, and Group and unallocated items. The company is involved in the mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal.

Coal Mining Market Segmentation

End-user

Thermal Power Generation



Steel Manufacturing



Cement Manufacturing



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

The coal mining market is driven by better electricity generation technology. In addition, other factors such as mine planning software in the coal sector are expected to trigger the coal mining market toward a CAGR of over 2.16% during the forecast period. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Better energy generation technology is one of the main drivers of the coal mining business. Another element promoting the expansion of the coal mining market in the anticipated time is the use of liquid coal as fuel and power. However, during the projected period, the coal mining industry would face significant challenges due to the unpredictability of coal demand and pricing.

Coal Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 64.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Indonesia, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Diversified metals and mining

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Thermal power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Thermal power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Thermal power generation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cement manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cement manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Cement manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Steel manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Steel manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Steel manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anglo American Plc

Exhibit 47: Anglo American Plc - Overview



Exhibit 48: Anglo American Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Anglo American Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Anglo American Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Arch Coal Inc.

Exhibit 51: Arch Coal Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Arch Coal Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Arch Coal Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Arch Coal Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BHP Group plc

Exhibit 55: BHP Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 56: BHP Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 57: BHP Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 58: BHP Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: BHP Group plc - Segment focus

10.6 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 61: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 63: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Coal India Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Coal India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Coal India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Coal India Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Coal India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Glencore Plc

Exhibit 69: Glencore Plc - Overview



Exhibit 70: Glencore Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Glencore Plc - Key news



Exhibit 72: Glencore Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Glencore Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Peabody Energy Corp.

Exhibit 74: Peabody Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Peabody Energy Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Peabody Energy Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Peabody Energy Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Peabody Energy Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Teck Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Teck Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Teck Resources Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Teck Resources Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Teck Resources Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Teck Resources Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Vale SA

Exhibit 87: Vale SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Vale SA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Vale SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Vale SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

