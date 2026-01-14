Global Coalition for Adaptive Research Welcomes Financial Visionary Andrew Lo to Board of Directors

LARKSPUR, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) proudly announces the appointment of Andrew Lo – a financial visionary and esteemed economist – to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. With profound expertise in adaptive markets and quantitative risk management, Lo will play a pivotal role in advancing GCAR's mission to revolutionize clinical research by fostering innovation through a patient-centric approach.

Andrew W. Lo

Andrew Lo is the Charles E. and Susan T. Harris Professor of Finance at MIT Sloan School of Management, the Director of MIT's Laboratory for Financial Engineering, a principal investigator at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab, an external professor at the Santa Fe Institute, and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research. He has led pioneering work at the intersection of finance, economics, and biomedical innovation. Lo brings valuable perspective across finance, strategy, and innovation to GCAR's mission of accelerating the development of new therapies through master protocols and adaptive platform trials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our board," said Faramarz Yousefzadeh, GCAR Board Chair. "His expertise and commitment to innovation will be instrumental in propelling our efforts in transforming clinical research and significantly expand our impact across disease areas with high unmet need."

"I'm honored to join the Board of the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research at such an important moment in its growth," said Andrew Lo. "GCAR's innovative approach to clinical research is transforming how we generate evidence and is accelerating the development of therapies for patients facing rare and deadly diseases. I look forward to supporting the organization's continued impact and future direction."

As a key member of GCAR's Board of Directors, Lo will help steer strategic oversight and guidance for GCAR's pioneering platform trials, aimed at delivering answers faster for patients facing rare and deadly diseases. Lo's appointment highlights GCAR's steadfast commitment to innovation, particularly in pioneering cutting-edge financial models that revolutionize drug development.

About Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR)

Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation uniting physicians, clinical researchers, advocacy and philanthropic organizations, biotech/pharma companies, health authorities, and other key stakeholders in healthcare to expedite the discovery and development of treatments for patients with rare and deadly diseases. As the sponsor of innovative trials, including master protocols and adaptive platform trials, GCAR is dedicated to the advancement of science by modernizing clinical trials that support more efficient, less costly drug development. To learn more about GCAR and its initiatives, visit gcaresearch.org and follow us on social media @GCAResearch.

SOURCE Global Coalition for Adaptive Research