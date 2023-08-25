Global Coated Fabrics Market to 2030: Notable 4.1% CAGR Driven by Safety Measures and Sustainability

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coated Fabrics Market, By material type, By application By region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Coated Fabrics market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge from $21.6 billion in 2022 to an estimated $29.79 billion in 2030, registering a notable CAGR of 4.1%.

Coated fabrics, treated with polymers and rubber, offer a range of benefits including water-resistance, UV-resistance, and resistance to dirt and oil. These fabrics excel in durability, weather-resistance, and corrosion-resistance, making them integral in sectors like protective clothing, furniture, roofing, and various industrial applications.

Coated Fabrics: Enhancing Safety and Sustainability

The robust growth of the global Coated Fabrics market can be attributed to the heightened focus on safety measures and stringent industry regulations, particularly in sectors like automotive, chemicals, and oil & gas. Additionally, the rising demand for eco-friendly materials has further propelled the coated fabrics market. These fabrics present a sustainable alternative, being produced from diverse materials such as natural fibers (cotton, hemp) and recycled materials (plastic bottles).

Driving Forces in the Coated Fabrics Market:

Elevated Demand in Transportation and Automotive: The rapid population growth in countries like India, Indonesia, and ASEAN has led to a surge in transportation and automotive production, thereby boosting the demand for coated fabrics. These fabrics are instrumental in improving safety and performance, being used in airbags for vehicles and aircraft.

Demand for Water-Resistant and Flame-Resistant Fabrics: The market is set to benefit from the growing demand for fabrics with water resistance and high flame properties. This trend is expected to amplify the use of coated fabrics in various applications during the forecast period.

Key Features of the Study:

Exploration of potential revenue streams and comprehensive understanding of attractive investment propositions.

Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies pursued by key players.

Comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Coated Fabrics Market.

Profiling of industry leaders, encompassing company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Informed Decision-Making through Insights:

This report empowers marketing professionals and management authorities with the knowledge to make informed decisions regarding product launches, technological advancements, market expansion, and marketing strategies. Stakeholders benefit from strategic matrices, streamlining decision-making in the global Coated Fabrics Market.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Global Coated Fabrics Market, By Material Type:

Rubber Coated

Polymer Coated

Other Material Types

Global Coated Fabrics Market, By Application:

Commercial Tents

Furniture

Industrial

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

Global Coated Fabrics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles:

Saint Gobain S.A

Bayer AG

PPG Industries

Akzonobel N.V

3M Company

Company Valspar Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

BASF SE Paints

Nippon Paints

Sherwin Williams

