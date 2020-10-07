Global Coated Steel Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coated Steel estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluoropolymer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Coated Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Siliconized Polyester Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Siliconized Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ArcelorMittal SA

Essar Steel Limited

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

& Power Ltd. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Salzgitter AG

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coated Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coated Steel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coated Steel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coated Steel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Plastisol (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Plastisol (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Plastisol (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Appliances (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Appliances (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Appliances (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coated Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Coated Steel Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Coated Steel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Coated Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Coated Steel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated

Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Coated Steel Market by Resin Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Coated Steel Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coated Steel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Coated Steel Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Coated Steel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Coated Steel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Coated Steel Market in Europe in US$ Million by Resin

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Coated Steel Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Coated Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Coated Steel Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Coated Steel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Coated Steel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Coated Steel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Coated Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Coated Steel Market by Resin Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Coated Steel Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Coated Steel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coated Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Coated Steel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Coated Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Coated Steel Market in Russia by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Coated Steel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Coated Steel Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Coated Steel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Coated Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Coated Steel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Coated Steel Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Coated Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Coated Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coated Steel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coated Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Coated Steel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Coated Steel Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Coated Steel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Coated Steel Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Coated Steel in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Coated Steel Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Coated Steel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Coated Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Coated Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Coated Steel Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Coated Steel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Coated Steel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Coated Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Coated Steel Historic Market by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Coated Steel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated

Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Coated Steel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Coated Steel Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Coated Steel Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Coated Steel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Coated Steel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Coated Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Coated Steel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coated Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Coated Steel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Coated Steel Market in Africa by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

