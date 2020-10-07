Global Coated Steel Industry
Global Coated Steel Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coated Steel estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluoropolymer segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Coated Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Siliconized Polyester Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Siliconized Polyester segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Essar Steel Limited
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- OJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works
- OJSC Novolipetsk Steel
- Salzgitter AG
- SSAB AB
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- United States Steel Corporation
- Voestalpine AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coated Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Coated Steel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Coated Steel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Coated Steel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fluoropolymer (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Siliconized Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Plastisol (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Plastisol (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Plastisol (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Appliances (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Appliances (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Appliances (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coated Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Coated Steel Market in the United States by Resin
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Coated Steel Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Coated Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Coated Steel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Coated Steel Market by Resin Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Coated Steel Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coated Steel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Coated Steel Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Coated Steel Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Coated Steel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Coated Steel Market in Europe in US$ Million by Resin
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Coated Steel Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Coated Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Coated Steel Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Coated Steel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Coated Steel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Coated Steel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Coated Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Coated Steel Market by Resin Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Coated Steel Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Coated Steel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Coated Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Coated Steel Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Coated Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Coated Steel Market in Russia by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Coated Steel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Coated Steel Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Coated Steel Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Coated Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Coated Steel Historic Market Review by Resin
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Coated Steel Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Coated Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Coated Steel Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Coated Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Coated Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coated Steel: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Coated Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Steel Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Coated Steel Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Coated Steel Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Coated Steel Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Coated Steel Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Coated Steel in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Coated Steel Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Coated Steel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Coated Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Coated Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Coated Steel Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Coated Steel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Coated Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Coated Steel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Coated Steel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Coated Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Coated Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coated Steel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Coated Steel Historic Market by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Coated Steel Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Coated Steel Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Coated Steel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Coated Steel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated
Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Coated Steel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Coated Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Coated Steel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Coated Steel Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Coated Steel Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Coated Steel Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Coated Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Coated Steel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coated Steel in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Coated Steel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Coated Steel Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Coated Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Coated Steel Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coated Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Coated Steel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coated Steel Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Coated Steel Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Coated Steel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Coated Steel Market in Africa by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown by Resin
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Coated Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Coated Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Coated Steel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956352/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker