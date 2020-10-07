Global Coating Additives Industry
Global Coating Additives Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coating Additives estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvent-borne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-borne segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Coating Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Powder-based Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Powder-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 494-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- ANGUS Chemical Company
- Arkema Group
- Ashland, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
- BYK-Chemie GmbH
- Cabot Corporation
- Chattem Chemicals, Inc.
- Cytec Industries, Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
- DowDupont Inc.
- Dynea AS
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Elementis PLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
- ICL\ Advanced Additives, a division of ICL Specialty Products Inc.
- KaMin LLC.
- Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc.
- King Industries, Inc.
- K-Tech Limited
- Lonza Inc.
- Lorama Group Inc.
- Michelman, Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
- SK Formulations India Pvt. Ltd.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
