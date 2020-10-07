Global Coating Additives Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coating Additives estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvent-borne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-borne segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Coating Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Powder-based Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Powder-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 494-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

ANGUS Chemical Company

Arkema Group

Ashland , Inc.

, Inc. BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Cabot Corporation

Chattem Chemicals, Inc.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

DowDupont Inc.

Dynea AS

Eastman Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

ICL\ Advanced Additives, a division of ICL Specialty Products Inc.

KaMin LLC.

Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc.

King Industries, Inc.

K-Tech Limited

Lonza Inc.

Lorama Group Inc.

Michelman, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

SK Formulations India Pvt. Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coating Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coating Additives Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coating Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coating Additives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Solvent-borne (Formulation) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Solvent-borne (Formulation) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Solvent-borne (Formulation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Water-borne (Formulation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Water-borne (Formulation) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Water-borne (Formulation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Powder-based (Formulation) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Powder-based (Formulation) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Powder-based (Formulation) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Rheology Modification (Function) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Rheology Modification (Function) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Rheology Modification (Function) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Biocides Impact Modification (Function) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Biocides Impact Modification (Function) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Biocides Impact Modification (Function) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Anti-Foaming (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Anti-Foaming (Function) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Anti-Foaming (Function) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Wetting & Dispersion (Function) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Wetting & Dispersion (Function) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Wetting & Dispersion (Function) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Functions (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Functions (Function) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Acrylics (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Acrylics (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Acrylics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Fluoropolymers (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Fluoropolymers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Fluoropolymers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Urethanes (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Urethanes (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Urethanes (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Metallic Additive (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Metallic Additive (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Metallic Additive (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Architectural (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Architectural (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Architectural (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Wood & Furniture (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Wood & Furniture (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Wood & Furniture (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 57: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coating Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: United States Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Coating Additives Market in the United States by

Formulation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Coating Additives Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: United States Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: United States Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Coating Additives Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 66: United States Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: United States Coating Additives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Coating Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 69: Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 70: Canadian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Coating Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Canadian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Canadian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Coating Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Canadian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Canadian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Coating Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Canadian Coating Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Coating Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 81: Canadian Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 82: Japanese Market for Coating Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Coating Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Japanese Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Japanese Market for Coating Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Coating Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Japanese Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Japanese Market for Coating Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Coating Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Japanese Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coating

Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Japanese Coating Additives Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Coating Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 94: Chinese Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 96: Chinese Coating Additives Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Chinese Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 99: Chinese Coating Additives Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Chinese Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Chinese Coating Additives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Chinese Demand for Coating Additives in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Coating Additives Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Chinese Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coating Additives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 106: European Coating Additives Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Coating Additives Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: European Coating Additives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: European Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 110: Coating Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: European Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: European Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 113: Coating Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: European Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Coating Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: European Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: European Coating Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Coating Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: European Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 121: Coating Additives Market in France by Formulation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: French Coating Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 123: French Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Coating Additives Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: French Coating Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 126: French Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Coating Additives Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: French Coating Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: French Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Coating Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 131: French Coating Additives Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: French Coating Additives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 133: Coating Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: German Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 135: German Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Coating Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: German Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 138: German Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Coating Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: German Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: German Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Coating Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: German Coating Additives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 145: Italian Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 147: Italian Coating Additives Market by Formulation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Italian Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 150: Italian Coating Additives Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Italian Coating Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Coating Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Italian Coating Additives Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Italian Demand for Coating Additives in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Coating Additives Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Italian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Coating Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Coating Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 159: United Kingdom Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: United Kingdom Market for Coating Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Coating Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 162: United Kingdom Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Coating Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Coating Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: United Kingdom Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coating Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: United Kingdom Coating Additives Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Coating Additives Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 169: Spanish Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Spanish Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Coating Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Spanish Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Spanish Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Coating Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Spanish Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Spanish Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Coating Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Spanish Coating Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Coating Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 180: Spanish Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 181: Russian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Coating Additives Market in Russia by Formulation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 183: Russian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Russian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Coating Additives Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 186: Russian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Russian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Coating Additives Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 189: Russian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Russian Coating Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Coating Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 192: Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 193: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020-2027



Table 194: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 197: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 203: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Europe Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 206: Coating Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Coating Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by

Formulation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 210: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share Analysis

by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Coating Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 213: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Coating Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Coating Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 218: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 220: Coating Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Australian Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 222: Australian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Coating Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Australian Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 225: Australian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Coating Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Australian Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Australian Coating Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Coating Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Australian Coating Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 231: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 232: Indian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Formulation: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Indian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Formulation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: Coating Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: Indian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Indian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: Coating Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: Indian Coating Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Indian Coating Additives Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Coating Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: Indian Coating Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Coating Additives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 243: Indian Coating Additives Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 244: Coating Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: South Korean Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation: 2012-2019



Table 246: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Coating Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: South Korean Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 249: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Coating Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: South Korean Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 252: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Coating Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 254: South Korean Coating Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Coating Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coating Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Formulation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Formulation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coating Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coating Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Coating Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coating Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 266: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 267: Coating Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 268: Latin American Coating Additives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 269: Coating Additives Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 270: Latin American Coating Additives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Latin American Coating Additives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Formulation for the Period

2020-2027



