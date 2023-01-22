Global Coating Additives Market Analysis Report 2022: New Product Development is Influenced by Regulations, Sustainability Trends, and the Drive for Robust Functionality and Performance

Jan 22, 2023, 11:10 ET
This study presents an assessment of the global coating additives market. It considers volume shipments and revenue generated from additives used in coating applications between 2018 and 2028.
The total market is segmented into rheology modifiers; wetting, dispersing, and levelling agents; foam control agents; biocides; and others (a wide range of additives used in relatively smaller quantities). Key chemistries used for each of these additive functionalities have been discussed in detail, and the dynamics around the demand for these additives in solvent and water-borne formulations have been analyzed.
The study discusses regional trends and dynamics across the Americas; Europe; the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia; and the Asia-Pacific and analyzes the use of various additive types and chemistries across different applications such as architectural, industrial, marine, and protective coatings.
The demand for additives is primarily driven by the growth in the volume of coatings and an increasing focus on the performance, functionality, unique textures, and appearance of coatings for a wide range of substrates. Although coating formulators seek additives with superior functional properties, the focus remains on reducing the number and quantity of additives, leading to the development of multi-functional additives. Formulators also focus on reducing the treat rates, which depends on the type of additive chemistry in the formulation.
Certain additives can be part of almost all coating formulations, whereas a few additives form part of formulations for specific applications and functionalities. Additives are crucial in various stages of the coating life cycle, including formulation, in-can preservation, application of the coating on the substrate, and throughout the use phase of the coating. Additives are useful in all stages of the coating life cycle.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What stage is the market life cycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?
- What are the growth opportunities emerging from the coating additives market?
- How is the regulatory scenario expected to impact the different segments in the coating additives market?
- What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?
- What are the competitive factors impacting the market? Which companies are expected to lead this market in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Coating Additives Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview and Introduction
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation by Chemistry
- Segmentation by Application and Technology
- Geographic Scope
- Provisional List of Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain: Additives in the Coatings Ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Volume Forecast by Segment
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Percent Volume Forecast by Technology
- Percent Volume Forecast by Application
- Percent Volume Forecast by Application Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rheology Modifiers
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Segment Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Analysis of Rheology Modifiers by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings
- Analysis of Rheology Modifiers by Coating Application Segments
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Wetting, Dispersing, and Levelling Agents
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Segment Overview
- Bio-based Surfactants
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Analysis of Wetting, Levelling, and Dispersing Agents by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Foam Control Agents
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Segment Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Analysis of Foam Control Agents by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Biocides
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Segment Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Regulations Affecting Biocides
- Analysis of Biocides by Solvent and Water-borne Coatings
- Analysis of Biocides by Coating Application Segments
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Pricing Forecast
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Others
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Drivers and Restraints on Volume and Revenue Growth
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Forecast
8 Competitive Environment
- Growth Opportunity 1: Environmentally Sustainable Products
- Growth Opportunity 2: Dynamic Regulatory Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 3: Product Offerings
