Global Coating Resins Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coating Resins estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Coating Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Polyurethane Resins Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Polyurethane Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allnex

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DowDupont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Polynt S.P.A.

Royal DSM NV

The Sherwin-Williams Company









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coating Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Coating Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Saturated

Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Waterborne by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Waterborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Waterborne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent borne by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Solvent borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for High Solid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for High Solid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for High Solid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder Coating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Powder Coating by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coating by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Radiation Cured by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Architectural by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Protective &

Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Protective & Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective & Marine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive OEM by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coating Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy

Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and

Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Technology -

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Application -

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive

OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,

Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins

and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &

Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy

Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and

Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy

Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and

Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coating Resins Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,

Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins

and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &

Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,

Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins

and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &

Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,

Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins

and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &

Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,

Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins

and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and

Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins

by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &

Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by

Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,

Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,

Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -

Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated

Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy

Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and

Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by

Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder

Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

