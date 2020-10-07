Global Coating Resins Industry
Global Coating Resins Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2027
Oct 07, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coating Resins estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Coating Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Polyurethane Resins Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Polyurethane Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allnex
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- DowDupont Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Hexion Inc.
- Polynt S.P.A.
- Royal DSM NV
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Coating Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Coating Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane
Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyurethane Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Saturated
Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Saturated Polyester Resins
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Saturated Polyester
Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Waterborne by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Waterborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Waterborne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvent borne by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Solvent borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for High Solid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for High Solid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for High Solid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Cured
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Radiation Cured by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cured by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Architectural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Protective &
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Protective & Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective & Marine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive OEM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive OEM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive OEM by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Coating Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy
Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and
Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Technology -
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Coating Resins by Application -
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive
OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,
Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins
and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &
Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy
Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and
Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy
Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and
Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: China Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Coating Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,
Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins
and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &
Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,
Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins
and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &
Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 104: France Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,
Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins
and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &
Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins,
Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins
and Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder Coating and
Radiation Cured for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins
by Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective &
Marine, Automotive OEM and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Coating Resins by
Application - Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine,
Automotive OEM and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Resin - Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins,
Saturated Polyester Resins and Other Resins - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Coating Resins by Resin -
Acrylic Resins, Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated
Polyester Resins and Other Resins Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coating Resins by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic Resins, Epoxy
Resins, Polyurethane Resins, Saturated Polyester Resins and
Other Resins for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coating Resins by
Technology - Waterborne, Solvent borne, High Solid, Powder
Coating and Radiation Cured - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956355/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker