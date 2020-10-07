Global Coaxial Cables Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coaxial Cables estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation & Military segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Coaxial Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Other End-Users Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global Other End-Users segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amphenol Corporation

Belden, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

General Cable Corporation

Habia Cable AB

Hengxin Technology Ltd

Kingsignal Technology Co., Ltd.

LS Cable &

System Ltd.

Nexans UK

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Trigiant Group Ltd.

W. L. Gore &

Associates, Inc.

Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co., Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coaxial Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coaxial Cables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coaxial Cables Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Telecommunication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Telecommunication (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Transportation & Military (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Transportation & Military (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Transportation & Military (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Users (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Users (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Users (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Video Distribution (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Video Distribution (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Video Distribution (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Radio Frequency Transfer (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Radio Frequency Transfer (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Radio Frequency Transfer (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Internet Data Transfer (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Internet Data Transfer (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Internet Data Transfer (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coaxial Cables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Coaxial Cables Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Coaxial Cables Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coaxial

Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coaxial

Cables in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Coaxial Cables Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Coaxial Cables Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coaxial Cables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Coaxial Cables Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Coaxial Cables Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Coaxial Cables Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Coaxial Cables Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Coaxial Cables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Coaxial Cables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Coaxial Cables Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Spanish Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Coaxial Cables Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Coaxial Cables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Coaxial Cables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Coaxial Cables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Coaxial Cables Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Coaxial Cables Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Coaxial Cables Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indian Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Coaxial Cables Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Coaxial Cables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Coaxial Cables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Coaxial Cables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Coaxial Cables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coaxial Cables in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coaxial Cables Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Coaxial Cables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Coaxial Cables Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Coaxial Cables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Coaxial Cables Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Coaxial Cables Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Coaxial Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Coaxial Cables Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Coaxial Cables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Coaxial Cables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Coaxial Cables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Coaxial Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Coaxial Cables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Coaxial Cables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Coaxial Cables Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Coaxial Cables Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coaxial

Cables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coaxial

Cables in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Coaxial Cables Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Coaxial Cables Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Coaxial Cables Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Coaxial Cables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Coaxial Cables Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Coaxial Cables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coaxial Cables in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Coaxial Cables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Coaxial Cables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Coaxial Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Coaxial Cables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Coaxial Cables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Coaxial Cables Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Coaxial Cables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Coaxial Cables Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Coaxial Cables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Coaxial Cables Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Coaxial Cables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Coaxial Cables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Coaxial Cables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

