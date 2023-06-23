Global Cocaine Use Disorder Market Analysis and Outlook 2023-2032 - Topiramate and Disulfiram Were Popular Prescriptions in 2022, But New Therapies Will Reduce Standard Care Revenue

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cocaine Use Disorder - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Use Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The Cocaine Use Disorder market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Cocaine Use Disorder market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current Cocaine Use Disorder treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential.

Key Highlights from the Report

The 12-month diagnosed prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder has been increasing due to the increased use of illicit drugs among adults and older adults. This may be attributed to stressful life events or other social problems.

The current treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder relies on behavioral interventions including contingency management and cognitive-behavioral therapy for substance use disorders.

One of the major concerns in understanding the market for Cocaine Use Disorder is that there is a paucity of evidence to validate many of the interventions used in the daily management of CUD. No consensus guidelines are available in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan for the management of CUD patients.

for the management of CUD patients. Recent advances in understanding the processes involved in cocaine addiction have allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications that, shortly, can be effective pharmacological treatments for CUD.

In 2022, the market size of Cocaine Use Disorder was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 35.5 million , which is further expected to increase by 2032.

, which is further expected to increase by 2032. Emerging therapies STP7/ mavoglurant and EMB-001, have the potential to create a positive shift in the Cocaine Use Disorder market size.

Though CUD is currently managed through psychosocial treatment and a few drugs like topiramate and disulfiram, there are no approved pharmacological treatments for CUD. If approved, STALICLA's mavoglurant would be the first FDA-approved treatment indicated for patients with CUD.

With positive results from Phase II, mavoglurant, a metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5) antagonist, can potentially reduce the craving for cocaine in CUD patients and has the potential to address the unmet need for CUD.

EMB-001 is being investigated under Phase II trial in moderate-to-severe CUD patients. The two grants from the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health (NIDA) and the Rose Research Center (RRC) would support the development of EMB-001.

Market Outlook

Cocaine is among the major illicit stimulants used worldwide. There is an increased risk of dependence with heavier use and when cocaine is smoked or injected. Additionally, cocaine abuse is associated with significant mortality and morbidity with cardiovascular and neurologic effects, and chronic repeated exposure leads to tolerance, adverse psychological and behavioral effects, and complications, including infections, stroke, and seizure. However, no medication has yet been approved to treat CUD; psychosocial treatment is currently the standard.



Several psychological treatments, including group counseling, individual drug counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and contingency management, are effective; however, many patients still do not respond to these treatments and are associated with high dropout rates. Despite decades of efforts, CUD has not responded well to pharmacotherapeutic interventions. Nevertheless, a significant understanding of neurobiology has led to the discovery of potential medications like dopamine agonists, including long-acting amphetamine, modafinil, and ?-aminobutyric acid (GABA)/glutamatergic medications, including topiramate. A few combination medications, such as topiramate and mixed amphetamine salts, also appear promising.



The current market has been segmented into different commonly used therapeutic classes based on the prevailing treatment pattern across the 7MM, which presents minor variations in the overall prescription pattern. Disulfiram, topiramate, and modafinil are the major drugs covered in the forecast model.



Key players STALICLA (mavoglurant) and Embera NeuroTherapeutics (EMB-001) are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder.

The total market size of Cocaine Use Disorder in the 7MM is approximately USD 48.3 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 18.1% due to increasing awareness of the disease and the launch of the emerging therapy.

In 2022, topiramate and disulfiram were among the most prescribed medication across the US. Though the revenue of the current standard of care will decline owing to the launch of emerging therapies.

Among EU4 and the UK countries, the UK accounts for the maximum market size in 2022, while Italy occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022.

occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022. Japan accounted for the fifth largest market among the 7MM with approximately USD 2.0 million in 2022, which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

accounted for the fifth largest market among the 7MM with approximately in 2022, which is expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). In the US, among the emerging therapies, STALICLA's STP7/ mavoglurant, the first to enter, is expected to attain a peak in its 7th year accounting for approximately USD 178 million .

Epidemiology

As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the Cocaine Use Disorder epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Cocaine Use Disorder, Gender-specific cases of Cocaine Use Disorder, Age-specific cases of Cocaine Use Disorder, and Severity-specific cases of Cocaine Use Disorder in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Cocaine Use Disorder in the 7MM comprised approximately 1,869,555 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

The total number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of Cocaine Use Disorder in the United States was around 1,152,759 cases in 2022.

was around 1,152,759 cases in 2022. The US contributed to the largest 12-month diagnosed prevalent population of Cocaine Use Disorder, acquiring ~62% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 33% and 5% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

accounted for around 33% and 5% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022. In the US, males diagnosed with Cocaine Use Disorder are higher in number than females. In 2022, cases of Cocaine Use Disorder among males were approximately 805,548, while among the female population, there were approximately 347,211 CUD cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period.

According to the publisher's estimates, in EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalence of Cocaine Use Disorder is highest in the =35 age group, while 12-17 years has the least cases. In EU4 and the UK, the =35 age group accounted for the highest number of diagnosed CUD cases 312,774, followed by 281,730 cases in 18-34 years and 20,225 cases in 12-17 years in 2022, which is projected to increase during the forecast period.

According to the publisher's estimates, in Japan , the diagnosed prevalence of mild cases of Cocaine Use Disorder is more than the moderate-severe cases. In 2022, there were approximately 61,342 mild, and 40,725 moderate-severe cases of Cocaine Use Disorder in Japan which are projected to decrease during the forecast period.

Other Topics Covered

Drug Chapters

Drug Class Insights

Drugs Uptake

Pipeline Activities

Development Activities

KOL Views

Qualitative Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Cocaine Use Disorder, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression along with treatment guidelines.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies, along with the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies, will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Cocaine Use Disorder market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help in shaping and driving the 7MM Cocaine Use Disorder market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

STALICLA

Embera NeuroTherapeutics

