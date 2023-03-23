Global Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market Set to Reach USD 18.8 Bn Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 4.3% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, March. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, " Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market by Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to increased expenses on healthy living and growing health consciousness.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Nutra Ingredients Limited

Diana Food

Cocoa Processing Company

Blommer Chocolate Company

Castronovo Chocolate

Favarger

Felchlin

Ghirardelli

Askinosie Chocolate

Polyphenols AS

ADM

Barry Callebaut

Kemin Industries

Naturex S.A

Ajinomoto Natural Specialities

Sabinsa

BERKEM

Mars Incorporated

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include material, end use, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market

Based on application, the global cocoa based polyphenols market is segmented into dietary supplements, functional beverages, functional foods, and others segments. The dietary supplements segment is expected to expand after the functional beverages segment in the upcoming years due to the medicinal properties of improving insulin sensitivity and reduction of blood pressure complications.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing health consciousness in countries of the region such as India, Japan, Indonesia, and China.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Cocoa based polyphenols are naturally found in fruits, dark chocolate, plant foods, and wine. Free radicals found in the human body, which are potentially harmful in causing cancerous growths and heart diseases, are neutralized by polyphenols.

Cocoa based polyphenols have superior antioxidant capabilities that are helpful in preventing neurological disorders, cancer, and diabetes.

Effectiveness in controlling weight has increased the demand for cocoa based polyphenols irrespective of age groups consuming cocoa based polyphenols.

The cocoa based polyphenols market in North America is expanding with a well-established base of functional food manufacturing giants in the region.

is expanding with a well-established base of functional food manufacturing giants in the region. Manufacturing giants keep innovating and researching for improving the nutritional values of cocoa based polyphenol foods. This includes hub developments for research and promotion of cocoa-based farm produce.

Applications of cocoa based polyphenols in functional foods, functional beverages, and dietary supplements are rising with increasing demand for healthy nutritional intakes.

Cocoa based polyphenols when consumed in adequate quantities are effective against cardiovascular complexities, endocrine disorders, and the prevention of cancer.

Proanthocyanidins, catechins, and anthocyanidins make up the polyphenol content. Epicatechin makes up the major constituent of cocoa beans with 35% being majorly found along with epigallocatechin and gallocatechin.

Cocoa based polyphenol health supplements with a significant rise in R&D investments are anticipated to create market expansion opportunities in the coming years.

Read 165 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Cocoa Based Polyphenols Market by Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, and Others) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Others

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

