Global Coconut Water Market Report 2021-2026: Market is Projected to Reach a Value of $12.13 Billion, Exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12%

The global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 4.57 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global coconut water market to reach a value of US$ 12.13 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12% during 2021-2026.

The global coconut water market reached a value of US$ 4.57 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global coconut water market to reach a value of US$ 12.13 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.12% during 2021-2026.



Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside green coconuts. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and contains easily digestible carbohydrates in the form of natural electrolytes and sugars. Rich in potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium and magnesium, it is widely consumed as a low-calorie refreshing beverage that aids in preventing dehydration. It also contains cytokines and phytohormones, which have various antiaging, anticarcinogenic and antithrombic properties.



The increasing health consciousness among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a growing consumer preference for coconut water as a remedy for various metabolic disorders and other ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney stones, liver damage, hypertension and impaired digestion.



Furthermore, vendors are offering packaged coconut water, which is infused with various natural ingredients, including turmeric, ginger and fruits, to enhance its nutritional value. These products are gaining immense traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, thereby providing a boost to the growth of the market.



Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging cafe culture, along with the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), has enhanced the utilization of coconut water mix and concentrates in various innovative dishes.



Other factors, including government initiatives for promoting coconut farming, along with significant investments for the development of coconut cultivation, especially in countries such as Philippines, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc, Harmless Harvest Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pulse Beverage Corp, The Coca-Cola Company, etc.



