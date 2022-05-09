Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Hitachi, Danaher, Matthews International and ProMach Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market By Product Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The method of printing critical product and traceability information on packaging, labels, and other produced materials is known as marking and coding. Barcodes, serialization codes, and expiration dates are all common examples. Product owners need to put marks and codes on their product packaging, cartons, and other materials for a variety of reasons.



Coding and marking equipment in the automotive sector can play a critical role in preventing counterfeit automobile components by properly coding the parts. The Car Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) estimates that counterfeit products cost the automotive sector some USD 12 billion per year.



To combat counterfeiting, automotive manufacturers often use invisible inks to print scannable, anti-counterfeiting barcodes. The advances in the automotive industry's anti-counterfeiting efforts are likely to drive demand for coding and labeling technology.



Since consumer worries about health and safety have grown, consumers are looking for products with regulatory certificates and traceability marks. Aside from that, the global market for food and beverage coding and marking equipment has seen a succession of technical advances that have increased efficiency and flexibility. To cut waste and production costs, manufacturers are producing printers that recycle any unused ink. They're also working on technology that requires fewer replacement parts to reduce downtime.



Cosmetics and personal care products are one of the world's fastest developing industries. Manufacturers are seeking for ways to distinguish their products through inventive packaging to increase brand image in this increasingly competitive industry. Coding and marking technology include inkjet and laser coders that can code high-precision 2D DataMatrix as well as other barcodes at fast rates on a variety of package forms and materials.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 was first recorded in Wuhan, China in 2019. Shortly it became one of the most hazardous and lethal viruses of the century which caused a significant number of deaths around the world. Moreover, The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a major downfall to businesses around the world. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government of all countries, businesses around the world were demolished. In addition, the diffusion of the COVID-19 pandemic also wreaked havoc on the market for coding and marking equipment.



The overall coding and marking equipment market may have plummeted in the aftermath of the pandemic, but demand for coding and marking equipment from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spiked in Q1/2020 and Q2/2020, as industry incumbents focused on proper coding and marking medical equipment, such as medical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.



Market Growth Factors:

Adoption of the latest and cutting-edge technologies

The market is driven by the adoption of modern technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence in businesses. Serialization equipment that is connected to the manufacturing line can alert operators to any faults or when actions are necessary at various points along the line. Data uploaded to a cloud-based system can be displayed on a remote device or the production floor's primary monitor, assisting operators in determining when any parameters are approaching poor condition, when consumables are running low, or if maintenance is required.



Expansion of packaging and production sector

The rapid expansion of the production and packaging sectors in various nations across the world is driving revenue growth in the global coding and marking equipment market. As a result of the rising usage of creative packaging, particularly adaptable packaging, the packaging business is developing. This is due to shifting local markets and an increasing intermediate population.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Disruption among industries where the equipment is being employed

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental influence on economies and businesses in numerous countries due to shutdowns, transportation limitations, and commercial closures. The food and beverage business is one of the most disrupted industries in the world. the complete shutdown of restaurants and food outlets caused a major downfall to the industry. Moreover, the closure of manufacturing units of fast food and junk food units also disrupted the industry. Due to these reasons, the utilization of coding and marking equipment was significantly reduced.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, Jul - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market by Product Type

4.1 Global Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printer Market by Region

4.2 Global Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Printer Market by Region

4.3 Global Laser Printer Market by Region

4.4 Global Piezo Inkjet Printer Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market by Vertical

5.1 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

5.3 Global Construction Market by Region

5.4 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi, Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.2 Danaher Corporation

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3 Matthews International Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4 ProMach, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.5 HSA Systems ApS

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.5.2.1 Geographical Expansions

7.6 Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH (Koenig & Bauer AG)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7 Leibinger Group

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.8 Markem-Imaje (Dover Corporation)

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.9 Domino Printing Sciences PLC (Brother Industries)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental Analysis

7.9.4 Recent strategies and developments

7.9.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.9.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.9.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.10. REA Elektronik GmbH

7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbpd2a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets