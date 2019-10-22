Global Coding and Marking Ink Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024: Regulatory Landscape Driving Ink Modifications

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding and Marking Ink Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coding and marking ink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.

The global coding and marking ink market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors. They need to follow the prescribed manufacturing guidelines as their end-products printed over-packaged foods are supposed to undergo rigorous quality checks.

The market is witnessing high demand for efficient ink solutions as their usage varies across end-users. With the advent in technology, vendors are consistently developing solutions to cater to the growing demand from several end-user industries. While APAC is the fastest-growing region, the popularity of innovative packaging designs in China and India has influenced the market. Regions such as Europe and North America remain the highly demanding market for coding and marking ink Vendors are developing ink solutions in collaboration with customers.



The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by material, product, end-user, printing, packaging, and geography. Water-based inks were the largest end-user segment in the global coding and marking ink market in 2018. They have witnessed a considerable rise in demand due to the growth in the popularity of Drop on Demand (DoD) printing. Oil-based inks have started to witness significant traction among VIJ printers. The popularity of these solutions has further driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector. The need to prevent product counterfeiting and increase internal traceability within manufacturers is increasing the usage of UV inks.



The healthcare industry has remained a key end-user due to the high applicability in several medical devices and drugs. The application of coding solutions in the healthcare industry is gaining traction. Government regulations are directing the use of drug-specific information on pharmacy products worldwide. Therefore, regulations worldwide tend to push manufacturers to undergo several coding and marking procedures. The adoption of coding and marking services in the electrical & electronics industry is growing rapidly. CIJ is one of the major technologies used in the industry.



The CIJ segment is likely to continue its dominance due to high-speed printing and "quick-dry" nature of CIJ technology. The easy availability and high penetration of CIJ technology are projected to increase the revenue of the segment during the forecast period. PIJ technology, on the other hand, is gaining acceptance among commercial and industrial end-users. The technology offers high-speed printing, long service life, and relatively low operating costs for end-users. However, any change in the regulatory environment is expected to hinder the segment growth.



The dye segment dominates the global coding and marking ink market. Dye-based inks are highly preferred given their superior color gamut than pigments. The high application of dye-based solutions on a wide range of substrates such as plastics, paperboard packaging, and metals is a major factor for the high market share of the segment. Further, the implementation of dye-based inks as standard ink types in inkjet printers is likely to remain stable and steady during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Robust Requirement for Product Traceability

8.1.2 Holistic Vendor Offerings & Strategic Agreements

8.1.3 Regulatory Landscape Driving Ink Modifications

8.1.4 Rising Applications across End-user Industries

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Rising Popularity of Laser Coding

8.2.2 Cost Escalation Due to High Ink Consumption

8.2.3 Issues with Ink Migration

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos, & Trade Platforms

8.3.2 Crafting Customer-centric Innovative Offerings

8.3.3 Emphases on Eco-friendliness

8.3.4 Evolving Secondary Packaging Market



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Materials

9.2.2 Designing

9.2.3 Manufacturers (Design Transfer Stage)

9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.5 Retailers/End-users

9.2.6 End-users



10 Global Coding & Marking Ink Market

10.1 Historical Data 2015-2017

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Water-based Inks

11.4 Oil-based Inks

11.5 Solvent-based Inks

11.6 UV Inks

11.7 Hot Melt Inks



12 By End-User Industry

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Food & Beverages

12.4 Healthcare

12.5 Electrical Equipment & Electronics

12.6 Chemicals & Construction

12.7 Automotive & Aerospace

12.8 Others



13 By Colorant Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Dyes

13.4 Pigments



14 By Coding & Marking Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 CIJ Coding & Marking Type

14.4 PIJ Coding & Marking Type

14.5 TIJ Coding & Marking Type

14.6 VIJ Coding & Marking Type





Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview

Market Structure & Mapping of Competition



Herfindahl-Hirschman Index

Key Company Profiles



Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

ITW

Other Prominent Vendors



American Coding & Marking Ink

Anser Coding

Control Print

Gem Gravure

InkJet

IIMAK

Kao Collins

Kimac

Kortho Coding & Marking

Linx Printing Technologies

Macsa ID

Matthews International

Paul Leibinger

REA Elektronik

RN Mark

Squid Ink

Sun Chemical

United Barcode Systems

Weber Marking Systems

WUHAN VIOJET TECHNOLOGY

VIOJET TECHNOLOGY Wuhan Willita Marking & Packing Technology

& Packing Technology XAAR

Zanasi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t42c2n

