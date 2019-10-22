Global Coding and Marking Ink Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024: Regulatory Landscape Driving Ink Modifications
Oct 22, 2019, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding and Marking Ink Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coding and marking ink market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.
The global coding and marking ink market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors. They need to follow the prescribed manufacturing guidelines as their end-products printed over-packaged foods are supposed to undergo rigorous quality checks.
The market is witnessing high demand for efficient ink solutions as their usage varies across end-users. With the advent in technology, vendors are consistently developing solutions to cater to the growing demand from several end-user industries. While APAC is the fastest-growing region, the popularity of innovative packaging designs in China and India has influenced the market. Regions such as Europe and North America remain the highly demanding market for coding and marking ink Vendors are developing ink solutions in collaboration with customers.
The market research report includes detailed market segmentation by material, product, end-user, printing, packaging, and geography. Water-based inks were the largest end-user segment in the global coding and marking ink market in 2018. They have witnessed a considerable rise in demand due to the growth in the popularity of Drop on Demand (DoD) printing. Oil-based inks have started to witness significant traction among VIJ printers. The popularity of these solutions has further driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector. The need to prevent product counterfeiting and increase internal traceability within manufacturers is increasing the usage of UV inks.
The healthcare industry has remained a key end-user due to the high applicability in several medical devices and drugs. The application of coding solutions in the healthcare industry is gaining traction. Government regulations are directing the use of drug-specific information on pharmacy products worldwide. Therefore, regulations worldwide tend to push manufacturers to undergo several coding and marking procedures. The adoption of coding and marking services in the electrical & electronics industry is growing rapidly. CIJ is one of the major technologies used in the industry.
The CIJ segment is likely to continue its dominance due to high-speed printing and "quick-dry" nature of CIJ technology. The easy availability and high penetration of CIJ technology are projected to increase the revenue of the segment during the forecast period. PIJ technology, on the other hand, is gaining acceptance among commercial and industrial end-users. The technology offers high-speed printing, long service life, and relatively low operating costs for end-users. However, any change in the regulatory environment is expected to hinder the segment growth.
The dye segment dominates the global coding and marking ink market. Dye-based inks are highly preferred given their superior color gamut than pigments. The high application of dye-based solutions on a wide range of substrates such as plastics, paperboard packaging, and metals is a major factor for the high market share of the segment. Further, the implementation of dye-based inks as standard ink types in inkjet printers is likely to remain stable and steady during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Robust Requirement for Product Traceability
8.1.2 Holistic Vendor Offerings & Strategic Agreements
8.1.3 Regulatory Landscape Driving Ink Modifications
8.1.4 Rising Applications across End-user Industries
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rising Popularity of Laser Coding
8.2.2 Cost Escalation Due to High Ink Consumption
8.2.3 Issues with Ink Migration
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos, & Trade Platforms
8.3.2 Crafting Customer-centric Innovative Offerings
8.3.3 Emphases on Eco-friendliness
8.3.4 Evolving Secondary Packaging Market
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain Overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Materials
9.2.2 Designing
9.2.3 Manufacturers (Design Transfer Stage)
9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers
9.2.5 Retailers/End-users
9.2.6 End-users
10 Global Coding & Marking Ink Market
10.1 Historical Data 2015-2017
10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 By Product Type
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Water-based Inks
11.4 Oil-based Inks
11.5 Solvent-based Inks
11.6 UV Inks
11.7 Hot Melt Inks
12 By End-User Industry
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Food & Beverages
12.4 Healthcare
12.5 Electrical Equipment & Electronics
12.6 Chemicals & Construction
12.7 Automotive & Aerospace
12.8 Others
13 By Colorant Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Dyes
13.4 Pigments
14 By Coding & Marking Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 CIJ Coding & Marking Type
14.4 PIJ Coding & Marking Type
14.5 TIJ Coding & Marking Type
14.6 VIJ Coding & Marking Type
Competitive Landscape
Competition Overview
Market Structure & Mapping of Competition
- Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
Key Company Profiles
- Danaher
- Dover
- Brother Industries
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
- ITW
Other Prominent Vendors
- American Coding & Marking Ink
- Anser Coding
- Control Print
- Gem Gravure
- InkJet
- IIMAK
- Kao Collins
- Kimac
- Kortho Coding & Marking
- Linx Printing Technologies
- Macsa ID
- Matthews International
- Paul Leibinger
- REA Elektronik
- RN Mark
- Squid Ink
- Sun Chemical
- United Barcode Systems
- Weber Marking Systems
- WUHAN VIOJET TECHNOLOGY
- Wuhan Willita Marking & Packing Technology
- XAAR
- Zanasi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t42c2n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article