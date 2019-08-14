Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market 2019-2024: Leading Players are Domino Printing Sciences, Markem-Imaje, Videojet Technologies
Aug 14, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions in US$ Million.
The Global market is additionally analyzed by the following Technology Types:
- Laser
- Thermal Transfer Overprinting
- Continuous Inkjet
- Print and Apply Labelling
- Others
The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ATD Ltd (UK)
- Diagraph Corporation (USA)
- Domino Printing Sciences plc (UK)
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co, Ltd. (Japan)
- Iconotech (USA)
- InkJet, Inc. (USA)
- Linx Printing Technologies Ltd (UK)
- Markem-Imaje SAS (Switzerland)
- Matthews Marking Systems (USA)
- Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- ProMach, Inc. (USA)
- Greydon (USA)
- ID Technology, LLC (USA)
- REA Elektronik GmbH (Germany)
- SATO Labeling Solutions America, Inc. (USA)
- Universal Labeling Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Videojet Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Coding and Marking
A Critical Part of Packaging Market
Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates, TTO Technology to Witness Fast Growth
Food & Beverage Sector: The Major End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Market
Growing Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Builds Huge Growth Opportunities
Crucial Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions
Industry 4.0
Playing a Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems
Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth
Key Regulations and Industry Standards Promoting Market Growth
Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)
European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD)
GS1 Standards
IP Code
High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Coding and Marking Systems Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Domino Printing Sciences, Markem-Imaje, Videojet Technologies and Others
Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers
Market Sees High M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Coding and Marking Market (2013-2018)
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Manufactured Goods Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): The Major Technology Type for Coding and Marking
Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth
CIJ Technology Eyes Potential Opportunities in the Fast Growing Flexible Packaging Market
Thermal Transfer Overprinting: The Fastest Growing Technology
Laser Systems Make Steady Progress
Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs
Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry
Thermal Inkjet
Extended Application Scope Aids Growth
Replacement of Analog Systems
An Opportunity for Coding and Marking Market
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
Domino Provides Innovative Coding Technologies and Solutions for Beverage Sector
A Review of Recent Product Innovations from Select Vendors
SQ-Laser Marking Systems Designed for High-Speed Coding Applications
Matthews Marking Systems Unveils Systems for CPG Companies
REA JET Unveils Solutions for Marking Metals
Videojet 1860 CIJ Printer Enhances Productivity
LEIBINGER's JET3up RAPID Inkjet Printer for Cable & Pipe Marking
Markem Imaje's 9232 Inkjet Printer
Markem Imaje's Smartdate X40 Thermal Transfer Coder
Markem-Imaje's SmartLase C140 and C340 Laser Coders
Wolke by Videojet's m600 OEM for Pharmaceutical Sector
Domino Printing Sciences' High-Contrast, Alkali-Washable 2YL955i Ink
Videojet's V420 and V528 Inks
Digital Labeling and Smart Labels
Enabling Efficient Tracking of Products
Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains
Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market
Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems
Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting
Coding and Marking Assumes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging
Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector
Role of Coding and Marking Technologies in Addressing Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry
Productivity and Profit Optimization
Allergens: A Major Challenge
Preventing Migration of Ink
TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector
Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging
Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging
Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment
Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products
Market Sees Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food
Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management
Beverages Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth
Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems
Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space
Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharma Sector
Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging
TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging
Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness
Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency
Market to Benefit from Growing Automobile Production in Developing Economies
Electronics and Electrical Systems: A Noteworthy End-Use Vertical
Coding Systems Capable of Printing Long Lasting Codes Gain Traction in E&E Sector
Construction Materials Manufacturers Seek the Proficiency of Coding to Augment Product Efficiency and Security
Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image
Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking
4. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Introduction
Coding and Marking: A Technological Perspective
Technology Platforms
Laser Systems
Thermal Transfer Overprinter (TTO) Systems
Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printers
Print and Apply Labelling Systems
Others
Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level
Product Coding at the Primary Packaging Level
Case Coding at the Secondary Packaging Level
Pallet Coding at the Tertiary Packaging Level
Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates
Plastic Materials
Paper
Metals
Glass
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Matthews Marking Systems Unveil Package Printing and Coding Solutions
InkJet Unveils Open Source Fluids for Videojet1000 line CIJ Printers
InkJet Launches Kortho GraphicJet X-Series Hi-Res Printers
Weiler Labeling Systems Unveils New High-Speed Labeling & Coding Solutions
Needham Coding Rolls Out New Fiber Laser Marking Systems
Squid Ink Manufacturing Introduces SQ-Laser Marking Systems
Paul LEIBINGER Unveils JET3up RAPID Continuous Inkjet Printer
Paul LEIBINGER Unveils Marking Solutions for Beverage Industry
InkJet Unveils LDR 7100 Laser Marking System
TracePack Introduces BestCode's Series 8 Continuous Ink Jet Printers in South Africa
Videojet Introduces 3640 CO2 Laser Marking System
Markem-Imaje Introduces FB680 Black MEK- and Ketone-Free Ink
Videojet Unveils Videojet 3340 Pharma Line Laser Marking Solution
Videojet Launches V539 Pink UV Fluorescent Ink
ID Technology Launches Macsa SPA Laser System
Markem-Imaje MW470 White Ink for Glass Bottles
Videojet Introduces Videojet 3340 and 3140 Laser Marking Systems
Videojet Launches New Blank Ink for 8610 TIJ Printer
Markem-Imaje Introduces 4500 Coder for Coding Porous Boxes
Markem-Imaje Rolls Out 5055 and 5855 Touch Dry Hot Melt Inks
Videojet Unveils Black Opaque Ink for CIJ Pigmented Printers
Videojet Introduces 100 Watt Videojet 7610 Fiber Laser Marking System
Domino Printing Sciences Introduces 2YL955i Ink for A-Series i-Tech CIJ Printers
ID Technology Introduces Model 255 PackML Compliant Label Printer Applicator
Videojet Rolls Out V420 and V528 Inks for 1000 Line CIJ Printers
Videojet Introduces V418 Enhanced Adhesion Ink
Videojet Technologies and Sun Chemical Showcase SunLase
Wolke by Videojet Develops m600 oem for Healthcare Sector
Matthews Marking Systems Unveils LS-7001 Fast Dry Ink for VIAjet L-Series TIJ Printer
Paul Leibinger Introduces JET3up Continuous Inkjet Printer
Xaar Unveils New Piezoelectric Printheads for Printer OEMs
Domino Introduces M230i Pallet Labelling Solution
Linx Printing Technologies Unveils Linx Blue Pigmented 1053 and Linx Brilliant White 1316 Inks
Markem-Imaje Rolls Out SmartLase C340 and C140 Laser Coders
Markem Imaje Unveils 9232 Inkjet Printer and Smartdate X40 Thermal Transfer Coders
HeatSign Introduces New Laser Marking Solutions for Electronics Industry
HeatSign Launches Dot Peen Marking Solutions for Metal Processing Sector
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Leonard Green & Partners Acquires ProMach
InkJet and ANSER Renew Exclusive Distributor Agreement
ProMach Acquires P.E. Labellers
ProMach Takes Over Weiler Labeling Systems
Pro Mach Acquires EPI Labelers
Hitachi America Acquires Label House
Linx Printing Technologies Inks New Distribution Agreements in India
KEMEK Inks Distribution Agreement with Linx for Baltic States
Hitachi America Snaps UP IMS-Partners and Establishes Hitachi Industrial Equipment
IIMAK Acquires Talon Industries
Pro Mach Takes Over Greydon
CSB-System Joins Hands with AutoCoding Systems
SATO Launches SpeciaLase to Market DataLase Coding and Marking Technology
Domino Teams Up with Uhlmann
Brother Industries Acquires Domino Printing Sciences
Domino Printing Sciences Teams Up with Omron
Xaar forms Ceramic Ink Partnership with Sinocera Create-Tide
Domino Inaugurates New Factory in India
Mark Vi Trac Systems Rolls Out Weber Marking Solutions
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (32)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuge51
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article