Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities

Apr 18, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Continuous Inkjet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$960.7 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Packaging Industry
- Pandemic Gives Rise to the Need for Coding and Marking for PPEs and Other Products
- An Introduction to Coding and Marking Systems & Solutions
- Technological Perspective of Coding and Marking Systems
- Types of Coding and Marking Systems by Technology Platforms
- Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level
- Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates
- Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions: A Critical Part of Packaging Market
- Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates Global Coding and Marking Systems Market
- Food & Beverage: The Major End-Use for Coding and Marking Market
- Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures to Build Huge Opportunities for Coding and Marking Market
- Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions
- Global Counterfeit Goods Market by Country: Percentage Breakdown of Goods Value Seized by Country of Copyright Owner
- Industry 4.0 Plays a Critical Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Industry 4.0 Poised to Transform FMCG Coding and Marking
- Demand for Manufactured and Processed Goods to Influence Growth in Coding and Marking Market
- Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
- Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): Prominent Technology Type for Coding and Marking
- Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth
- Flexible Packaging Market Presents Potential Opportunities for CIJ Technology
- Thermal Transfer Overprinting: An Ideal Technology for Flexible Packaging
- Laser Marking Systems Poised to Witness High Growth
- Global Industrial Laser Systems Market for Marking and Engraving
- Lasers Find Use in High-Speed Marking
- Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs
- Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry
- Inkjet Devices for Coding and Marking Facilitate Product Tracking and Tracing
- Inkjet Coders Ensure Higher Efficiency with Lower Downtime for Primary Packaging
- Advanced Systems Vs Legacy Systems
- Benefits for Users & Buyers of Packaging Machinery
- Room for Further Improvements in Inkjet Coding
- The Future of Inkjet Coders
- Thermal Inkjet: Extended Application Scope Aids Growth
- Addressing Ink-related Obstacles of High-Speed Coding for Primary Packaging
- Replacement of Analog Systems with Digital Products to Present Growth for Coding and Marking Market
- Digital Labeling and Smart Labels Enable Efficient Tracking of Products
- Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains
- Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems
- Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting
- Coding and Marking Becomes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging
- Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector
- Coding and Marking Technologies Address Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry
- TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector
- Coding of Salty Snacks Packaging
- Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging
- Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging
- Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment
- Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products
- Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food
- Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management
- Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems
- Labeling & Serialization Equipment Benefit from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
- Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized
- Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space
- Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharmaceutical Sector
- Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging
- TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging
- Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness
- Laser Marking Method Emerges to Address Medical Device Challenges
- Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency
- Growing Sales of Electronics and Electrical Systems Drive Need for Coding and Marking Systems
- Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electrical Manufacturing Activity, Influencing Coding & Marking Market Growth
- Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image
- Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking
- Construction Materials Manufacturers Rely on Coding Technologies to Improve Product Efficiency and Security
- Automated Traceability Advances Steel Tube and Pipe Industry
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales Presents Growth for Coding and Marking Market
- Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth
- High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 113 Featured)
- ATD Ltd
- Diagraph Corporation
- Domino Printing Sciences plc
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co, Ltd.
- Iconotech
- InkJet, Inc.
- Linx Printing Technologies Ltd
- Markem-Imaje SAS
- Matthews Marking Systems
- Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG
- ProMach, Inc.
- Greydon
- ID Technology, LLC
- REA Elektronik GmbH
- SATO America
- Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.
- Videojet Technologies, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1kidz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article