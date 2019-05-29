Global Coffee & Tea Market Outlook to 2024 with Profiles on 205 Companies
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) in US$ Million and Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Coffee and Tea.
The report profiles 205 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (USA)
- Costa Limited (UK)
- Dilmah (Ceylon Tea Services PLC.) (Sri Lanka)
- Harney & Sons (USA)
- JAB Holding Company S.r.l. (Luxembourg)
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (USA)
- Van Houtte, Inc. (Canada)
- JDB (China) Beverages Ltd. (China)
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts (The Netherlands)
- J.M. Smucker Company (USA)
- Dunkin' Donuts (USA)
- Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy)
- McCafe (Australia)
- Mcleod Russel (India)
- Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
- O'Coffee (Brazil)
- Parry Agro Industries Limited (India)
- R. Twining and Company Limited (UK)
- R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (USA)
- Segafredo Zanetti SpA (Italy)
- Starbucks Corporation (USA)
- Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel)
- Tata Global Beverages (India)
- Tata Coffee (India)
- Tetley (UK)
- Tchibo GmbH (Germany)
- The Republic of Tea (USA)
- Tim Hortons Inc. (Canada)
- UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Unilever PLC (UK)
- Tazo Tea Company (USA)
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)
- Yorkshire Tea (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats, Flavors, Colors, and Aromas
Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized
Developed Markets
Emerging Markets
Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation
Factors of Differentiation
Premium Positioning
Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods
Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages
Ready-to-drink Beverages
Premium Specialty Drinks
Fermented Coffee
Healthy Beverages
Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste, Convenience, Price, and Ingredients
Coffee: Fast Facts
Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets
Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand
Tea & Cardiovascular Health
Select Studies Highlighting the Relation between Tea and Cardiovascular Health
Support to Cell Cycle
Diabetes Management
Weight Management
Bone Health
Neurological Diseases
Specific Forms of Cancers
Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)
Focus on Health and Well-being
Convenience
Wide Range of Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling Consumption
Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects for Hot Beverage
Focus on Millennial Consumers
Functional Beverages
Natural Ingredients & Clean Labeling
Clean and Clear Packaging
Global Market Outlook
Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth
3. PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE
Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production, While China Dominates Tea Production
Coffee & Tea: Cultivation and Production Landscape
Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles
Major Tea Producing Countries: Snapshot Profiles
EU Leads Global Coffee Consumption
Tea: Production and Consumption Facts
Sustainability: A Major Goal for Coffee Producers
Select Multinational Companies and their Sustainable Coffee Targets
Major Stakeholders
Roasters
Coffee Traders
Low Focus on Sustainability
Low Wages and Labor Shortage
Impact of Climate Change
Deforestation
Sustainability Commitments
Novel Initiatives Help Sustainable Usage of Coffee
Select Initiatives for a Sustainable Coffee Industry
Sustainable Tea Production: Key Focus Area to Address Current and Future Challenges
4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth
Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone's Cup of Tea
Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment
Consumers Demand Sustainable Products
Stakeholders' Collaboration: Need of the Hour
Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth
Major Trends in Global Coffee Market
Millennial Power
Ready-to-Drink Coffee Catch On
Popularity of Specialty Coffee
Nitro Coffee
Changing Consumer Preferences
Digital Presence
Popularity of Branded Coffee
Increasing Demand for Natural Drinks
Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market
Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth
Major Tea Tastes and Trends
Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for Instant Coffee
Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market
Sustainable Sourcing
Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients
Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market
The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty Coffee
Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit Market Demand
Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for Hot Beverages
Rising Global Population
Growing Middle Class Population
Increasing Influence of Millennials
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Shrinking Family Size
Rapid Urbanization
5. COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS
Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature
Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug
Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes
Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea Packaging Innovations
Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in Eco 4-Pack Format
Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea Market
Innovations in Tea Blends
Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times
Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market
At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover
Technology to Improve Coffee Processing
Coffee Subscription Services
Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Coffee Overview
Coffee Consumption Reduces Risk of Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Organization and Structure
Types of Coffees
Regular Coffee
Blended Coffee
Instant Coffee
Decaffeinated Coffee
Specialty Coffee
Coffee Processing Methods
Coffee Packaging
Coffee and Espresso Equipment
Tea Overview
History of Tea
Varieties of Tea
Leaf Production
Black Tea
Green Tea
Oolong Tea
Decaffeinated Tea
Herbal Tea
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Coffee Marketplace: A Complex Mix of Food Brands, Baristas, Specialty Shops, Brewers, and Roasters
Nestle Strengthens its Lead in the Global Coffee Market amidst Rising Competition
Ranking of the Leading Coffee Brands Worldwide Based on Revenues: 2018E
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Producers Eye Innovative Applications of Tea and Coffee Extracts
The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Innovation: Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace
Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on the Rise
Need for Regional and Cultural Customization
Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgz8ba
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
