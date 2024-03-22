Global Coffee Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $161.66 Billion by 2030 from $116.14 Billion in 2023, Driven by Coffee's Evolution into a Beverage Revolution

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coffee, a loved international beverage, originates from the roasted seeds of the Coffea plant. Renowned for its rich taste and stimulating effects, coffee has developed into a cultural cornerstone. Its versatility appeals to various palates, whether loved black, as espresso, or in myriad forte paperwork like lattes and cappuccinos.

Coffee's social significance is evident in the proliferation of coffeehouses as communal areas. Coffee embodies a sensorial enjoyment with a complex aroma and ranging profiles influenced by elements like bean origin and roast level. Beyond its energizing properties, espresso fosters connections, fuels creativity, and is crucial to everyday rituals internationally.

As per the International Coffee Organization (ICO), global coffee consumption in 2023 reached 175.6 million 60-kg bags, equivalent to approximately 2.25 billion cups daily. This ubiquitous caffeinated beverage, imperative to daily existence globally, transcends cultural limitations with diverse options in brewing techniques, roasts, and flavors.

Emerging markets have extensively contributed to the accelerated demand, expanding coffee's global reach. The surge in specialty coffee culture, emphasizing artisanal blends and single-origin varieties, enhances the upward push of coffee chains and handy on-the-spot options. Coffee remains a cherished and socially connecting beverage, presenting a daily strength boost and reflecting the numerous lifestyles of Consumer globally.

Global Coffee Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2024 and 2030

Coffee, a Global Cash crop, is an essential monetary engine assisting thousands and thousands of farmers, roasters, baristas, and enterprise experts worldwide. Its cultivation, processing, and trade generate substantial financial interest in producing and consuming countries. Beyond its economic impact, coffee's versatility as a base ingredient fuels a creative wave in the beverage industry, inspiring concoctions from lattes and cappuccinos to nitro-cold brews and infused beverages. Coffee's integration with syrups, spices, and numerous flavors always pushes the boundaries of beverage possibilities. Coffee stores and cafes, evolve into cultural hubs, now entice foot traffic and enhance economic pastimes by serving as social spaces for groups.

Embracing moral sourcing and environmental consciousness, the coffee enterprise adopts sustainable production and packaging, influencing accountable practices across the broader beverage sector. This shift indicates a move in the direction of elevated responsibility and environmental cognizance. Concurrently, technological upgrades, along with smart gadgets and app-controlled machines, enhance comfort, precision, and personalization in espresso brewing. Artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the enterprise by imparting personalised suggestions, ensuring quality control, elevating industry standards, and reducing waste. Adhering to AI recommendations enables corporations to deliver advanced coffee experiences to Consumer.

Similarly, perceived health benefits, like enhanced cognitive function and reduced sickness risk, broaden coffee's appeal and market value. The "functional coffee" trend integrates nutrients, minerals, and adaptogens, blurring the line between beverage and health products. Latin America is anticipated to lead the global coffee market mainly owing to the presence of the biggest coffee producer, that is, Brazil. Moreover, Mexico has been a tough player in the coffee market lately. Also, Asia Pacific is further expected to see considerable growth due to Vietnam - the second largest producer of coffee. Growing population, influence of western culture, and urbanization will also contribute to the increasing coffee demand worldwide.

The Global Coffee Market was US$ 116.14 Billion in 2023.

Instant coffee continues to dominate the worldwide coffee market because of its unprecedented convenience and fast preparation

By product type, the global coffee market is fragmented into Instant Coffee, Ground Coffee, Whole Grain, and Others. The brief dissolvability of soluble espresso granules caters to the quick-paced lifestyles of Consumer, presenting an instant caffeine restoration without the need for a brewing system. Moreover, its extended shelf existence and easy storage contribute to its reputation. Cost-effectiveness and accessibility make instant coffee a staple in various regions and attractive to an extensive demographic. Despite the growth of the area of expertise in coffee culture, the ubiquity of instant coffee continues to solidify its role as a convenient and broadly consumed beverage on a global scale.

Online platforms have surged to lead the global coffee market, remodeling how customers purchase and enjoy coffee

By distribution channel, the global coffee market is categorized into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Platforms, and Others. E-commerce and online coffee subscriptions provide unprecedented comfort, enabling consumers to discover numerous roasts and origins from the comfort of their homes.

The digital space helps direct connections between forte coffee producers and enthusiasts, fostering a dynamic and handy market. Online opinions and guidelines similarly affect customer alternatives. With the growing preference for contactless transactions and the ability to tailor orders to individual choices, online structures redefine the coffee market landscape, providing a seamless and customized coffee shopping experience for a vast and numerous international target audience.

European Union is a significant player in the global coffee industry

By Country, the global coffee market is divided into European Union, United States, Brazil, Japan, Philippines, Canada, China, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Russia, Ethiopia, Vietnam, South Korea, Mexico, Australia, Colombia, Algeria, Switzerland, Turkey, India, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco. Europe leads in global coffee consumption. The Nordic countries like Finland and Iceland display a high per capita intake. The EU champions a vibrant coffee lifestyle where cafes serve as social hubs and cultural centers, propelling demand for various brewing strategies and specialty beans.

Prioritizing sustainability, EU initiatives such as the Common Agricultural Policy and Exchange agreements affect international necessities, raising the market for sustainable coffee. Europe's coffee scene flourishes on innovation, with advancements in brewing structures, revolutionary grinders, and plant-based options. As a trade policy influencer, the EU's regulations form worldwide coffee dynamics, impacting production and intake.

Company Analysis:

1. Starbucks

2. Nescafe

3. The Kraft Heinz Company

4. Lunchin Coffee

5. J M Smucker

6. Coca cola

7. Dutch Bros

8. Keurig Dr Pepper

9. JDE PEET'S N.V.

Product Type - Global Coffee Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

1. Coffee

2. Ground Coffee

3. Whole Grain

4. Others

Distribution Channel - Global Coffee Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

2. Convenience Store

3. Online Platform

4. Others

Country - Global Coffee Market breakup in 23 viewpoints:

1. North America

1.1 United States

1.2 Canada

2. Latin America

2.1 Brazil

2.2 Mexico

2.3 Argentina

2.4 Colombia

3. Europe

3.1 European Union

3.2 United Kingdom

3.3 Russia

3.4 Switzerland

3.5 Turkey

4. Asia Pacific

4.1 Japan

4.2 China

4.3 India

4.4 Philippines

4.5 Indonesia

4.6 Korea, South

4.7 Vietnam

4.8 Australia

5. Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 Morocco

5.3 Algeria

5.4 Ethiopia

