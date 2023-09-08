Global Coffee Beans Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: IoT Integration, Organic Coffee Cultivation, Rising Consumer Spending and E-commerce Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global coffee beans market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 31.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, expected to reach US$ 44.6 billion by 2028. This growth represents a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Coffee beans come in various types, with Arabica beans known for their aromatic, elongated shape, and Robusta beans offering a bitter flavor, commonly used in espresso and instant coffees. These versatile beans find applications in a wide range of products, from chocolates, body scrubs, muffins, cookies, to cakes.

Coffee beans are renowned for their rich antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties, offering protection against various diseases. They contribute to reducing the risk of conditions like diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and skin cancer, while also supporting anti-inflammatory responses, bolstering the immune system, aiding in weight management, and enhancing mood and energy levels.

The thriving global food and beverage (F&B) industry plays a pivotal role in driving market growth. Coffee beans are integral to an array of hot and cold beverages served at numerous coffee shops worldwide. Their adoption is further propelled by the presence of essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, offering health benefits such as cellular protection.

In response to growing health consciousness among consumers, the market has witnessed the emergence of organic coffee, cultivated naturally without pesticides and artificial fertilizers, garnering substantial consumer interest and boosting market growth.

Technological advancements have also made a significant impact, with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor and control environmental variables during coffee cultivation, positively influencing market growth.

Factors like increasing consumer spending power, robust e-commerce promotions, and heightened demand in the pharmaceutical sector are anticipated to drive sustained market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Backyard Beans Coffee Company
  • Caribou Coffee Company Inc.
  • Coffee Bean Direct LLC
  • Death Wish Coffee Co.
  • Gold Coffee Company
  • Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Co.
  • illycaffe S.p.A.
  • La Colombe Coffee Roasters
  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.
  • Starbucks Coffee Company
  • The Coffee Bean Company
  • The East India Company Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

  • Arabica
  • Robusta
  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online
  • Offline

Breakup by End User:

  • Personal Care
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceutical

