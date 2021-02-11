Global Coffee Market Report 2021-2026: Coffee Beans, Distribution Channel, Region, Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Coffee Beans, Distribution Channel, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Coffee Market was valued at USD 465.9 billion in the year 2020 backed by increase in the number of buyers demanding certified coffee products by the consumers.



The market is mostly driven by Europe with higher per capita consumption and a move towards the culture of premium coffee. The Asian market is huge in volume, but the substitute tea is more in demand. The cafe culture in European countries and ever-increasing number of coffee shops across Northern America, Southern America, Asia And Oceania are escalating the global market. Furthermore, customers are becoming more aware of the quality and provenance of the coffee in their cup.



Also, the coffee market has a developing purchaser base of individuals hoping to change from caffeinated Soluble or Instant Coffee to espresso refreshments with an end goal to get over the unhealthy and sugar content in conventional caffeinated drinks. All these factors are anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Coffee during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Under the Coffee Bean segment, Roasted Arabica beans occupies the large space in coffee market as it provides a sweet, yet soft taste with low acidity levels. Arabica coffee beans are highly preferred by the coffee product market players due to its soft taste. On the basis of Product segment, the Soluble or Instant Coffee segment held the largest market share during the historical period.



The factors such as quality, proficiency, and different decisions offered in a solitary serving of espresso are answerable for the market development. Besides, customers are eager to buy convenient coffee pods, RTD Beverages are bolstering market growth.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, Offline segment holds the highest market share including supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes and local coffee shops. Americas is expected to show decent growth of coffee consumption due to increase in installation of coffee machines, single brewing systems and an increasing number of coffee bars, across the United States. Furthermore, rising demand for ready to drink coffee, capsules and coffee pods are developing the coffee market.



Further, the region is anticipated to register substantial growth in both volume and market value during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing coffee shop culture, fresh-ground coffee pods and capsules.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is supposed to be the quickest developing Coffee market. Factors such as the rising disposable income, rising coffee culture, increase in the number of cafes, augmented demand for premium cafe are the significant driver for the market development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Coffee Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Coffee Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Coffee Market Segmentation By Coffee Beans (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Coffee Market - By Coffee Beans (2020 & 2026)

5.2 Robusta - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Arabica- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Coffee Market Segmentation By Product (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Coffee - By Product (2020 & 2026)

6.2 Coffee Pod and Capsules- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Soluble or Instant Coffee- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Whole Beans - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Ready to Drink- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Coffee Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (By Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Coffee - By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

7.2 Online Platform- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7.3 Offline Platform- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



8. Global Coffee Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Coffee Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Coffee Market: Segmentation By Coffee Beans, By Product, By Distribution Channel (2020-2025)



10. Europe Coffee Market: Segmentation By Coffee Beans, By Product, By Distribution Channel (2020-2025)



11. Asia Pacific Coffee Market: Segmentation By Coffee Beans, By Product, By Distribution Channel (2020-2025)



12. Global Coffee Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Coffee Market Drivers

12.2 Global Coffee Market Restraints

12.3 Global Coffee Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coffee Market - By Coffee Beans (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coffee Market - By Product (Year 2026)

13.3. Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coffee Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Coffee Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2024)



14. Competitive Analysis

14.1 Market Share Analysis



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Nestle

15.2 JM Smucker Company

15.3 The Kraft Heinz Company

15.4 Starbucks Corporation

15.5 Keurig Dr. Pepper

15.6 F. Gavina and Sons, Inc.

15.7 JDE Peet's

15.8 AMT Coffee Ltd

15.9 Lavazza

15.10 Trung Nguyen



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqpu5u



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

